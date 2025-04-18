AIRLINK 183.77 Increased By ▲ 6.32 (3.56%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-18

Tarar praises KP youth for supporting PML-N

Recorder Report Published April 18, 2025 Updated April 18, 2025 07:39am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Thursday said that the workers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are not merely political activists but part of a broader ideological mission aimed at the progress and stability of Pakistan.

Addressing a meeting of PML-N youth coordinators and officials from divisional, district, and tehsil levels, he said that the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have always supported the party and raised its flag during challenging times.

He highlighted the contrast between May 28, the day Pakistan became a nuclear power under PML-N leadership, and May 9, which he described as a dark day marked by violent attacks orchestrated by “anarchists” against national institutions. “One group made the nation’s defence invincible, while the other attacked its own country,” he stated.

Paying tribute to PML-N leader Ikhtiar Wali Khan, Tarar called him a loyal companion who stood by the party through tough times. He also recalled the party’s symbolic by-election victory in Nowshera, terming it a major success against heavy odds.

Highlighting PML-N’s contributions, the minister said the party is responsible for numerous development projects across the country, including the extensive motorway network in KP, all bearing the hallmark of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

He condemned the May 9 violence, particularly the desecration of the statue of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed. Tarar mentioned his visit to Swabi after the incident, where he met the martyr’s brother Anwar Lala to personally offer an apology. He quoted Indian Brigadier Mahendra Pratap Singh, who praised Captain Sher Khan’s bravery during the Kargil conflict.

Criticising the PTI government’s performance in KP over the past 11 years, the minister pointed out the lack of projects such as the CTD force, Safe City project, and a forensic lab. “Even today, forensic samples from Peshawar are sent to Lahore,” he added.

He also questioned the utilisation of billions of rupees received under the National Finance Commission (NFC) award, stating that no visible development took place in KP.

Referring to internal rifts within PTI, Tarar said that leaders such as Ali Amin Gandapur, Junaid Akbar, and Sher Afzal Marwat now represent separate factions, proving a lack of sincerity towards the country and their own party.

On the national front, the minister cited economic recovery, reduction in inflation and electricity prices under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership. He also acknowledged the role of Chief of Army Staff General AsimMunir in supporting the economic revival.

“Pakistan was on the brink of default, but the prime minister thwarted such predictions through sincere efforts,” he said, adding that the hosting of the SCO Summit, visits by 12 prime ministers, and upcoming global events such as the Champions Trophy are proof that Pakistan is on the right track.

Concluding his speech, Tarar urged the PML-N youth to mobilise in their constituencies and spread the party’s message. He announced that PML-N leaders would visit every district of KP to engage with the people and share the truth with them. Representatives from all districts of KP attended the meeting.

