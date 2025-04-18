C/A surplus: PM expresses satisfaction

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed satisfaction over the country’s current account surplus, which reached a record $1.2 billion in March this year, calling it a sign of a strengthening economy.

In a statement issued here, he said that the surplus is a result of rising exports, record remittances, and the efforts of the government’s economic team.

“Thank God, the current account posted a surplus of $1.85 billion during the first nine months of the current fiscal year,” he added.

He continued that recent positive economic indicators reflect that the government’s policies are moving in the right direction, adding “we are striving for the sustainable growth of the national economy.”

