Reverse Career Expo: IMC partners with NASTP, Ashrei as title sponsor

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company (IMC), in collaboration with the National Aerospace Science & Technology Park (NASTP) and Ashrei Tech, participated as Title Sponsor in Pakistan’s first-ever Reverse Career Expo, held at NASTP Silicon, Karachi.

This groundbreaking event re-imagined the traditional job fair by placing Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) at the forefront. Instead of employers hosting booths, candidates showcased their skills while engaging in live interviews with recruiters in their personalized booths. HR representatives from over 450 companies participated in the event, marking a significant milestone in inclusive hiring.

Ali Asghar Jamali, CEO, Indus Motor Company mentioned that “At Toyota, we believe that mobility is about more than just moving people from one place to another. It’s about empowering individuals to move forward in life— towards opportunity, dignity, and independence. This belief lies at the heart of our global commitment: “Mobility for All.”

