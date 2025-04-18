LIIBS 2025 concludes: Criticality of unified approach, consistency of reforms, technology highlighted

ISLAMABAD: At the 8th Leaders in Islamabad Business Summit 2025, themed Navigating the Unknown, came to a powerful close with globally recognized leaders, policy makers, experts, and thousand plus delegates, deliberating on unified approach, consistency of reform, technology and investment landscape, for Pakistan.

LIIBS 2025 is jointly hosted by Nutshell Conferences Group and Unity Foods Limited, with strategic partnership from the Government of Pakistan and the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce & Industry (OICCI).

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, reinforced the need for stability and continuity of policies, with a focus on the need for privatization. “Weak regulation has massively contributed to increasing circular debt, and loss of investments. Stability and rule of law are a must to take any step in the future.”

Asad Umar, former Minister for Finance, Planning & Development, stressed on the construct of true democracies and insisted that Pakistan needs to strengthen its institutions, “The entire nation seems to be in conflict. Pakistan needs to abide by systems. As a multi-ethnic country, Pakistan must prioritize local governance.”

Chief of Air Staff Sohail Aman (retd) & Chief Executive Strategic Engagements, Nutshell Group, provided the lasting message that summed up the two days of conference and created a perfect hook for the next, “Pakistan belongs to us all, and the Constitution is sovereign. Our collective objective is to see Pakistan great, and we will continue navigating the unknown for newer opportunities.”

Earlier in the day, global and local leaders converged in a series of high-impact sessions on digital futures, resilient ecosystems, hidden markets, and economic transformation.

Three following addresses encapsulated the best practices of leading digital economies; Michael Foley, Advisor, Watu Global, highlighted African Experience in Bridging the Digital Divide. Building on inclusivity in digitalization and talking of data for women and informal workers in Pakistan, he said, “Affordability is still a challenge, and private sector-led initiatives are critical to build Pakistan as a digital economy.”

Prof. Michael Sung, Chairman, CarbonBlue Innovations & Horizen Digital and Founding Director, Institute of Digital Finance Innovation, Zhejiang International Business School Topic, continued in the same stream with a focus on the transformational potential of digital finance, “We are entering the age of programmable economies - The focus must be on the interoperability of these currencies as they sit on silo ecosystems.”

Maz Hussain, Partner, Digital Lighthouse Leader, KPMG Saudi Arabia, shared, “Pakistan has immense potential for IT hubs - creating blueprints to harness the power of AI and drive digital transformation. Enable innovation, embed intelligence, and evolve endlessly.”

Relevant to the theme of the conference were the immediate steps too, and in the following panel discussion titled, What Matters Now, Saquib Ahmad, Country Managing Director, SAP Pakistan, Iraq, Afghanistan & Bahrain, being the moderator put forward some very profound questions regarding the future of Asian countries in the digital age.

Burak Ozer, Group Chief Financial Officer, VEON, a global digital operator with a presence in six frontier markets, stated that their subsidiary Jazz has invested over USD 10.9 billion in Pakistan to strengthen the country’s digital ecosystem. Emphasizing the VEON Group’s investment portfolio for Pakistan, he highlighted the asset-light strategy to grow as a services-oriented company to transform Pakistan’s digital landscape.

He stated, “Jazz’s direct digital revenue, which now exceeds 25%, reflects the success of the Group’s Digital Operator 1440 strategy. By addressing previously unmet customer needs in critical areas such as healthcare, financial services, education, and entertainment, we will continue to deliver essential digital solutions tailored to evolving demands. This approach is not only beneficial for our customers and the economy as a whole but also supports sustainable business growth.”

Brenden McKittrick, CEO, Internet of Aviation & Chairman, AeroBloc, added, “The technology opportunities for a country like Pakistan, are immense; the youth, the eagerness and the enthusiasm to grow, most favorable.”

Abdul Haseeb, Managing Director, TMC Private Limited, said, “The skillset required for AI will change drastically, and will require more problem solvers and critical thinkers then coders.”

Usman Asif, Founder & CEO, Devsinc, stated, “With AI we have to realize that we need to enable our engineers to think ahead of the curve, and the curve is AI.” Saqib Ahmad Khan, Country General Manager, GBM, noted, “We need to give confidence to the user and train them to use these tools. Organizations must be ready, and the teams should be prepared for global competition.”

Asif Ahmad, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer, PTCL Group, concluded, “We need to give confidence to the user and train them to use these tools and organizations must be prepared for global competition.”

The following session mystifyingly titled The Symphony of Ecosystems, moderated by Mujeeb Zahur, Managing Director, S&P Global Pakistan, began with a synopsis of conversations held so far, and how they stand to impact global trade, and specific industries geopolitical and macroeconomic context.

Jahangir Piracha, Managing Director & CEO, Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited, stated, “As agri input manufacturers committed to feeding 40 million people across 55 million acres of land, we see technology as a powerful disruptor - reshaping the future of food security in Pakistan.”

Jahanzeb Khan, President & CEO, easypaisa digital bank, emphasized financial inclusion, stating, “We are talking about leveraging AI for hyper-personalization, to prevent fraud and digital scams, and enhance operational efficiencies.”

Asif Peer, CEO & Managing Director, Systems Limited, said, “Leaders need to be prepared for disruption, there will be changes but organizations in Pakistan need to be prepared for opportunities.”

Fatima Asad-Said, Chief Executive Officer, Abacus, added, “Orchestrating talent is not about competition but collaboration. We should be creating a symphony where tech innovators, business leaders, and government work together through sustainable policies, relationships, and public-private partnerships to achieve holistic success.”

Haaris M. Chaudhary, President & CEO, Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited, reflected, “We are building an ecosystem for digital financial inclusion, as we process 120 thousand microloans every day, which enables small businesses and individuals.”

Taking the point further, Abrar Mir, Chief Information & Transformation Officer, HBL, said, “With AI, real-time data is available for real-time loans, real-time investments, real-time insurance capabilities, and the potential is immense if all of this is happening across the entire value chain.”

The session, Forgotten Markets, moderated by Usman Yousuf, Director, Nutshell Communications and Chairman, ProPakistani, Regional Entrepreneur & Investor, featured emerging voices on untapped potential.

Abu Bakar, CEO, Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), stated, “Pakistan’s IT sector demands our focus on market development, talent nurturing, and investor facilitation. By establishing single-window operations, strengthening collaboration with policymakers, and rebuilding our national brand, we can transform perception challenges into opportunities and unlock our country’s massive potential.”

Speaking of novel approaches towards emerging markets, Ching-Ping Lin, COO, Partner at Orbit Startups, said, “We invest in founders who excel in tough markets, understand their industry, and build strong customer relationships.”

Konstantin Makarov, Senior Executive Officer, StratLink, Middle East & Africa and Strategic Advisor - Global Markets - Van Tuyl Companies and Perry Ellis International, supported by adding that “Pakistan has a unique geopolitical and geographical position; utilized optimally, it stands to change the game. Pakistan must focus more on geoeconomics, which will open the path to more investors from the global community.”

Mohamed Ehab Hafez, Chief Executive Officer, Entlaq Holding Egypt, emphasized equitable approach within urban and rural sectors, with his take on the Egyptian strategy, “In Egypt, investment follows talent - and thrives with strong government support.” Emmanuel Quezada, Founder, U-Topia, concluded with a strong ask, “You need to accelerate, you need to move fast – you cannot wait any longer.”

The dialogue on Pakistan’s Economy & Business Climate, addressed the question if Pakistan is Ready for a Turnaround? Moderated by Sajjeed Aslam, Partner, Spectreco LLC, USA, it featured Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Pakistan’s former Minister for Investment, Dr Amjad Waheed, Chief Executive Officer, NBP Funds, and Ali Khizar, Director Research, Business Recorder.

Azfar’s call to the nation was aptly phrased as “Pakistan’s total FDI in the last three plus decades, averages on less than $2 billion, and pales in comparison to India’s last year’s alone. We have to think as Pakistanis first, facilitate the present investor and ensure long term planning.”

Dr Amjad focused on the policy making especially in the realm of education; “We have not invested in human capital for decades. The literacy rate in schools is only 45%, which means that 45 million children are deprived of education. 75% of children are either out of school or receiving substandard education.” Ali kept the conversation focused on the dynamics of economic impact, “We must uplift our people using technology. The painful process of fiscal consolidation is having an impact on the macro indicators. High taxes with low enforcement is a recipe for an informal economy to grow, we need to change this.”

The Summit was successfully moderated by Teymoor Nabili, a globally recognized journalist and anchor with experience at Al Jazeera English, CNBC, CNN, and BBC. With a strong background in geopolitics, finance, and global affairs, Teymoor’s presence ensured the conversations were not only relevant but resonant.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025