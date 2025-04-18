AIRLINK 182.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-0.66%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-18

vivo launches three-year CSR initiative

Press Release Published April 18, 2025 Updated April 18, 2025 07:51am

LAHORE: vivo has officially launched its flagship three-year corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, Capture the Future, in collaboration with SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan.

The program aims to provide inclusive education through mobile imaging technology, empowering underprivileged children by developing their creativity, imagination, and storytelling abilities.

As part of the initiative, vivo has pledged a donation of Rs 20,000,000 to support the program’s implementation across six SOS Children’s Villages in Pakistan. In its first year, the initiative will prioritize Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sialkot, and Multan.

The launch ceremony was attended by senior representatives from both organizations. From vivo Pakistan, Chief Brand Officer, Andy Sun and his team were present. Representing SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan, Saba Faisal, National Director, and members of the senior leadership team participated in the event.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

