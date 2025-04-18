AIRLINK 183.77 Increased By ▲ 6.32 (3.56%)
BOP 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
CNERGY 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CPHL 96.44 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
FCCL 46.17 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.65%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.01%)
FLYNG 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.61%)
HUBC 143.44 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.1%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
MLCF 64.57 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (6.27%)
OGDC 214.08 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (1.12%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.65%)
PAEL 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.51%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
POWER 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.36%)
PPL 171.74 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.21%)
PRL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.02%)
SEARL 92.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.17%)
SSGC 40.83 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.67%)
SYM 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TELE 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
TPLP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TRG 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.05%)
WAVESAPP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.84%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,516 Increased By 159.7 (1.29%)
BR30 37,952 Increased By 532.7 (1.42%)
KSE100 116,901 Increased By 881 (0.76%)
KSE30 35,933 Increased By 326.2 (0.92%)
Apr 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-04-18

Balochistan: army chief’s optimism

Published April 18, 2025 Updated April 18, 2025 07:06am

Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir deserves praise for his optimism about the future of the country in general and Balochistan in particular.

Addressing Overseas Pakistanis’ Convention in Islamabad the other day, he made it clear to the forces that are overtly or covertly inimical to the country’s interests that a handful of terrorists cannot decide the fate of Pakistan.

According to him, “even ten generations of terrorists cannot harm Balochistan and Pakistan”. His tone was spot on when he described Balochistan as “the jewel of our crown” and “the destiny of Pakistan.”

In my view, however, that Balochistan is the most neglected province of the country is a fact.

Growing political and social disaffection among the residents has provided a golden opportunity to the country’s enemies to foment unrest in this province, which has been providing gas to the country since the 1950s. Be that as it may, the army chief’s approach to Balochistan situation seems to have forced the incumbent government to put its words into action; in other words, it must walk the talk.

That is why perhaps it has decided to double this beleaguered province’s share in National Finance Commission (NFC) Award, which is indeed a very significant development insofar as the distribution of resources between the Centre and provinces and among the provinces is concerned. In sum, altogether the army chief’s optimism in relation to Balochistan is not misplaced.

Asad Munir (Islamabad)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Balochistan Pakistan Army chief COAS General Asim Munir

Comments

200 characters

Balochistan: army chief’s optimism

Jul-Mar FDI up 14pc to $1.644bn YoY

KE claims it has no contribution to circular debt

Nepra reserves verdict on KE’s Rs76.034bn write-off plea

PM, Hungarian FM discuss trade, investment

Hungary backs extension of GSP+ status beyond 2027

Balochistan’s share in NFC Award doubled: PM

Pakistan, BD resume FOC talks after 15 years

PIDE Conference: Dar advocates NFC Award revisit

Insurance industry: CCP asks FBR to remove ST anomalies

Anti-transfer petitions: Judges will accept SC ruling

Read more stories