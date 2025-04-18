Balochistan: army chief’s optimism

Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir deserves praise for his optimism about the future of the country in general and Balochistan in particular.

Addressing Overseas Pakistanis’ Convention in Islamabad the other day, he made it clear to the forces that are overtly or covertly inimical to the country’s interests that a handful of terrorists cannot decide the fate of Pakistan.

According to him, “even ten generations of terrorists cannot harm Balochistan and Pakistan”. His tone was spot on when he described Balochistan as “the jewel of our crown” and “the destiny of Pakistan.”

In my view, however, that Balochistan is the most neglected province of the country is a fact.

Growing political and social disaffection among the residents has provided a golden opportunity to the country’s enemies to foment unrest in this province, which has been providing gas to the country since the 1950s. Be that as it may, the army chief’s approach to Balochistan situation seems to have forced the incumbent government to put its words into action; in other words, it must walk the talk.

That is why perhaps it has decided to double this beleaguered province’s share in National Finance Commission (NFC) Award, which is indeed a very significant development insofar as the distribution of resources between the Centre and provinces and among the provinces is concerned. In sum, altogether the army chief’s optimism in relation to Balochistan is not misplaced.

Asad Munir (Islamabad)

