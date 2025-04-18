Gold hits fresh all-time high

KARACHI: Local and international gold prices reached to new record levels on Thursday, as world market’s bull run persisted, traders said.

Up by Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,715, gold prices reached fresh all-time high of Rs 350,000 per tola and Rs 300,068 per 10 grams, respectively, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association said.

International market continued with its uptrend, striking a new historic peak of $3,329 per ounce, up by $19 while silver was trading at over $32 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices saw a sizeable fall by Rs 59 and Rs 51, going down to Rs 3,401 per tola and Rs 2,915 per 10 grams, respectively, according to the association.

The open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association.

