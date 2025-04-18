Declaring CNIC as unified medical record number hailed

KARACHI: The decision to declare the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number as each citizen’s Medical Record (MR) number has been hailed as a historic milestone by the health fraternity, medical associations, and research organizations—most notably the Health Research Advisory Board (HealthRAB).

Terming it a transformative step toward data-driven health governance in Pakistan, renowned diabetologist and Chairman of HealthRAB, Prof. Abdul Basit, lauded Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal and Chairman NADRA Lt Gen Muhammad Munir Afsar for what he called a “visionary and game-changing move” for the country’s healthcare system.

“By using the CNIC as a universal MR number, Pakistan is finally making the leap toward integrated, patient-centric care,” he said. “These steps will not only help in identifying undiagnosed patients—especially those suffering from silent diseases like diabetes and hypertension—but will also enable evidence-based policymaking for public health.”

Prof. Basit emphasized the value of such integration for medical research and disease surveillance. “The use of CNIC as a universal MR number will greatly support the development and maintenance of national disease registries,” he added.

“For the first time, we will be able to build real-time databases for chronic and lifestyle-related conditions, which are essential for effective prevention, control, and resource allocation.”

He further noted that linking health data to NADRA’s vast and secure infrastructure would allow for better tracking of disease trends and help shift the burden away from tertiary hospitals by strengthening preventive and primary care systems.

Announced by Minister Mustafa Kamal during a high-level meeting with NADRA officials in Islamabad, the initiative forms a central component of the government’s “One Patient, One ID” policy. The rollout will ensure that every Pakistani’s medical record is securely stored and accessible from any part of the country, enabling continuity of care and reducing redundancy in diagnostics and treatment.

Prof. Basit also welcomed the government’s plans to expand telemedicine and deploy mobile health units as part of the broader digital health strategy. “This is not just a technological upgrade—it’s a people-first approach. It will particularly benefit patients in rural and underserved areas who are often excluded from formal healthcare systems,” he noted.

He expressed optimism that this digital health vision would pave the way for innovations such as biometric access to patient records, targeted interventions for non-communicable diseases, and the establishment of national health registries.

