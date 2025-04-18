AIRLINK 182.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-0.66%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-18

Pharma exports: PSW joins DRAP to introduce digital certification

Recorder Report Published April 18, 2025 Updated April 18, 2025 08:13am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Single Window (PSW) has introduced digital certification for pharmaceutical exports in collaboration with the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), marking a significant advancement in the country’s efforts to digitalize cross-border trade processes.

The newly-launched system provides electronic versions of key export documents, including the Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product (COPP), Free Sale Certificate, Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) Certificate, and No Objection Certificate (NOC) for exports.

All certificates issued through the PSW platform are secure, electronically verifiable, and feature unique QR codes for instant authentication. This innovation eliminates paper-based inefficiencies while enhancing regulatory compliance and transparency—particularly important for highly regulated markets like the European Union and United States.

“We are proud to introduce the Digital Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product, which will bring Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry in line with global best practices,” said Aftab Haider, CEO of Pakistan Single Window. “This initiative significantly enhances the efficiency and transparency of our regulatory systems and will boost exports by ensuring our products meet the highest international standards.”

Pakistan’s pharmaceutical exports reached approximately $341 million in FY 2023-24, showing 3.90% growth compared to the previous year. The sector is considered a high-potential contributor to the country’s economic development.

DRAP CEO Dr. Obaidullah Malik highlighted the significance of this development: “The launch of digital certificates through the DRAP Clearance Gateway reflects our commitment to modernizing regulatory practices and strengthening trust in Pakistan’s pharmaceutical sector. This milestone underscores our dedication to ensuring the safe, timely, and transparent availability of quality medicines.”

