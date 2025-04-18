AIRLINK 182.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.64%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-18

Sharjeel reviews arrangements for PPP’s rally today

Recorder Report Published April 18, 2025 Updated April 18, 2025 08:08am

HYDERABAD: Preparations are underway at full pace for Pakistan Peoples Party’s major public gathering scheduled for Friday (today) at Hyderabad’s Hattri Bypass. Sindh Senior Minister and Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon conducted a detailed inspection of the arrangements at the venue on Thursday.

Accompanied by Hyderabad SSP Adeel Chandio, Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abideen Memon, and other relevant officials, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon thoroughly reviewed all arrangements for the political event.

Officials briefed the senior minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on security arrangements, traffic management, route planning and other logistical matters. After personally inspecting all arrangements, Sharjeel Inaam Memon issued strict instructions that no negligence would be tolerated during the public gathering.

During the site visit, Sharjeel was updated about progress in preparations. Satisfied with the arrangements, he directed that all necessary facilities must be provided to ensure no inconvenience to attendees.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is scheduled to address this major public meeting on Friday (today).

