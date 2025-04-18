AIRLINK 183.77 Increased By ▲ 6.32 (3.56%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-18

ECB cuts rates as Trump tariffs raise fears for eurozone growth

AFP Published 18 Apr, 2025 05:52am

FRANKFURT: The European Central Bank cut interest rates again Thursday amid fears that US President Donald Trump’s stop-start tariff announcements could threaten growth across the eurozone.

ECB policymakers decided to lower rates by a quarter-point, marking the central bank’s sixth consecutive cut to borrowing costs for the single-currency area.

The decision brought the ECB’s benchmark deposit rate down to 2.25 percent, the lowest it has been since the beginning of 2023.

Rate-setters have slowly lowered borrowing costs in the eurozone as inflation has drifted back towards the ECB’s two-percent target.

But while inflation was headed in the right direction, “the outlook for growth has deteriorated owing to rising trade tensions”, the ECB said in a statement.

ECB eurozone

