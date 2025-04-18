AIRLINK 183.77 Increased By ▲ 6.32 (3.56%)
BOP 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
CNERGY 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CPHL 96.44 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
FCCL 46.17 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.65%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.01%)
FLYNG 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.61%)
HUBC 143.44 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.1%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
MLCF 64.57 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (6.27%)
OGDC 214.08 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (1.12%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.65%)
PAEL 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.51%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
POWER 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.36%)
PPL 171.74 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.21%)
PRL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.02%)
SEARL 92.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.17%)
SSGC 40.83 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.67%)
SYM 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TELE 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
TPLP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TRG 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.05%)
WAVESAPP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.84%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,516 Increased By 159.7 (1.29%)
BR30 37,952 Increased By 532.7 (1.42%)
KSE100 116,901 Increased By 881 (0.76%)
KSE30 35,933 Increased By 326.2 (0.92%)
HK stocks end higher, led by property and tech shares

Reuters Published 18 Apr, 2025 05:52am

SHANGHAI: Hong Kong shares closed higher on Thursday, led by property and tech stocks, while investors awaited more cues from ongoing trade tensions between the US and China.

Chinese equities were broadly steady.

Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng ended higher by 1.6%. China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index closed roughly flat, while the Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.1%.

Property shares traded onshore and offshore surged as much as 4% each, after China’s premier urged unlocking real estate market potential and new home prices stabilised in March.

Tech majors traded in Hong Kong rose 1.9%, reversing some losses from the previous day after the United States restricted Nvidia chip sales to China.

China will pay no attention if the US continues to play the “tariff numbers game”, China’s foreign ministry said on Thursday, after the White House outlined how the Asian country faces tariffs of up to 245% due to its retaliatory actions.

“US and China are stuck in an unprecedented, and expensive, game of chicken, and it seems both sides are unwilling to back down,” said Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura.

“We expect tensions between these two mega economies to worsen significantly, especially as China has been making large strides in high-tech sectors, including AI and robotics,” Lu said.

China’s semiconductor shares were up 0.5%, as Taiwan’s TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, logged a forecast-beating 60% leap in quarterly profit. Chip giant SMIC rose 1.3%.

Hang Seng Index HK stocks

