Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 18 Apr, 2025 05:52am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 162,714 tonnes of cargo comprising 89,565 tonnes of import cargo and 73,149 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 89,565 comprised of 44,987 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 22,133 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 22,445 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 73,149 comprised of 25,236 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 433 tonnes of Cement, 38,8000 tonnes of Clinkers & 50 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Around, 07 ships namely Hyundai Force, Fortune Glory, MT Mardan, Bow Trajectory, Hl Brilliance, One Reinforcement & Wan Hai 611 berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 06 ships namely Spil Kartika, Addison, Maki, Gfs Giselle, Bow Trajectory, Sky Winner & Armeria sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them six ships, MSC Roberta-V, Lebrethah, IVS Went-worth, Asia Inspire, Victoria Glory and Sinar Toraja left the port Thursday morning, while two more ships, George Washington Bridge and CMA CGM Verdi are expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 163,385 tonnes, comprising 132,459 tonnes imports cargo and 30,926 export cargo carried in 6,673 Containers (5,134 TEUs Imports &1,539 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 14 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Orchid Kefalonia, Ken Star, Al-Soor-II, DM Condor and Spil Kartika & two more ships, Wiking and Great Fortune carrying Palm oil, Gas oil, Chemicals, Container and Steel Coil are expected to take berths at LCT, FAP, FOTCO, EVTL, QICT and MW-1 are respectively on Thursday 17th April, while another containers ship ‘CMA CGM Don Pascuale’ is due to expected arrive at outer anchorage on Friday 18th April, 2025.

