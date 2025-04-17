AIRLINK 183.77 Increased By ▲ 6.32 (3.56%)
BOP 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
CNERGY 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CPHL 96.44 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
FCCL 46.17 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.65%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.01%)
FLYNG 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.61%)
HUBC 143.44 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.1%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
MLCF 64.57 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (6.27%)
OGDC 214.08 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (1.12%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.65%)
PAEL 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.51%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
POWER 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.36%)
PPL 171.74 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.21%)
PRL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.02%)
SEARL 92.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.17%)
SSGC 40.83 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.67%)
SYM 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TELE 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
TPLP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TRG 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.05%)
WAVESAPP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.84%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,516 Increased By 159.7 (1.29%)
BR30 37,952 Increased By 532.7 (1.42%)
KSE100 116,901 Increased By 881 (0.76%)
KSE30 35,933 Increased By 326.2 (0.92%)
Apr 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PAF repatriates bodies of 8 Pakistanis killed in Iran terror attack

BR Web Desk Published April 17, 2025 Updated April 17, 2025 10:03pm

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) repatriated on Thursday the bodies of eight Pakistani nationals killed in a terrorist attack in Iran’s Sistan-Balochistan province, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Acting on special government directives, a PAF C-130 aircraft transported the mortal remains from Zahedan, Iran, to Bahawalpur, the military’s media wing stated.

After completing medico-legal formalities and necessary documentation, the bodies were handed over to Pakistan’s Consul General in Zahedan before being repatriated to Pakistan early Thursday, the ISPR said.

Iran condemns killing of Pakistanis

Upon arrival at Bahawalpur Airport, officials held a solemn reception ceremony attended by civil and military representatives who paid respects and offered condolences to grieving families.

“The Pakistan Armed Forces stand united with the nation in this hour of grief and reaffirm their unwavering resolve against terrorism in all its forms,” the ISPR emphasized.

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs expressed profound grief over “the tragic loss of precious Pakistani lives,” extending heartfelt condolences to victims’ families while praying for “strength and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

Balochistan BLA Pakistan Iran ties Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Pakistanis killed in Iran

Comments

200 characters

PAF repatriates bodies of 8 Pakistanis killed in Iran terror attack

Pakistan posts record $1.2bn current account surplus in March 2025

KSE-100 Index closes 881 points higher amid buying momentum

Russia removes Afghan Taliban from list of banned terrorist groups

Pakistan’s REER index clocks in at 101.62 in March 2025

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $127mn, now stand at $10.57bn

Security forces eliminate four terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan operation, soldier martyred: ISPR

Pakistan sets private hajj quota at 23,620 pilgrims for 2025

Asian countries, including Pakistan, look to buy more US energy to offset trade imbalance

Govt to fully digitise economy: PM Shehbaz

Foreign minister Ishaq Dar to visit Kabul ‘within days’

Read more stories