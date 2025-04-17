PAF repatriates bodies of 8 Pakistanis killed in Iran terror attack

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) repatriated on Thursday the bodies of eight Pakistani nationals killed in a terrorist attack in Iran’s Sistan-Balochistan province, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Acting on special government directives, a PAF C-130 aircraft transported the mortal remains from Zahedan, Iran, to Bahawalpur, the military’s media wing stated.

After completing medico-legal formalities and necessary documentation, the bodies were handed over to Pakistan’s Consul General in Zahedan before being repatriated to Pakistan early Thursday, the ISPR said.

Upon arrival at Bahawalpur Airport, officials held a solemn reception ceremony attended by civil and military representatives who paid respects and offered condolences to grieving families.

“The Pakistan Armed Forces stand united with the nation in this hour of grief and reaffirm their unwavering resolve against terrorism in all its forms,” the ISPR emphasized.

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs expressed profound grief over “the tragic loss of precious Pakistani lives,” extending heartfelt condolences to victims’ families while praying for “strength and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”