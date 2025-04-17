AIRLINK 183.77 Increased By ▲ 6.32 (3.56%)
BOP 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
CNERGY 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CPHL 96.44 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
FCCL 46.17 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.65%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.01%)
FLYNG 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.61%)
HUBC 143.44 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.1%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
MLCF 64.57 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (6.27%)
OGDC 214.08 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (1.12%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.65%)
PAEL 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.51%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
POWER 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.36%)
PPL 171.74 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.21%)
PRL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.02%)
SEARL 92.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.17%)
SSGC 40.83 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.67%)
SYM 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TELE 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
TPLP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TRG 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.05%)
WAVESAPP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.84%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,516 Increased By 159.7 (1.29%)
BR30 37,952 Increased By 532.7 (1.42%)
KSE100 116,901 Increased By 881 (0.76%)
KSE30 35,933 Increased By 326.2 (0.92%)
Apr 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Indian billionaire Adani to sell Australia terminal to Adani Ports

Reuters Published 17 Apr, 2025 08:26pm

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani will transfer ownership of an Australian port terminal to Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone in a deal worth about $2.4 billion as the India’s largest private port operator aims to grow its global presence, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Adani Ports will issue preferential shares to an entity controlled by the Adani family to buy the North Queensland Export Terminal, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

India’s Adani opens giant Sri Lanka container terminal

North Queensland Export Terminal, which is a deep-water coal export terminal, was purchased by Adani Ports in 2011 before it was sold to the family in 2013 in a $2 billion deal, according to the report.

Adani Ports did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Adani Ports Gautam Adani Adani Group

Comments

200 characters

Indian billionaire Adani to sell Australia terminal to Adani Ports

Pakistan posts record $1.2bn current account surplus in March 2025

KSE-100 Index closes 881 points higher amid buying momentum

Russia removes Afghan Taliban from list of banned terrorist groups

Pakistan’s REER index clocks in at 101.62 in March 2025

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $127mn, now stand at $10.57bn

Security forces eliminate four terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan operation, soldier martyred: ISPR

Pakistan sets private hajj quota at 23,620 pilgrims for 2025

Asian countries, including Pakistan, look to buy more US energy to offset trade imbalance

Govt to fully digitise economy: PM Shehbaz

Foreign minister Ishaq Dar to visit Kabul ‘within days’

Read more stories