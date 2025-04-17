AIRLINK 183.77 Increased By ▲ 6.32 (3.56%)
BOP 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
CNERGY 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CPHL 96.44 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
FCCL 46.17 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.65%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.01%)
FLYNG 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.61%)
HUBC 143.44 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.1%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
MLCF 64.57 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (6.27%)
OGDC 214.08 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (1.12%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.65%)
PAEL 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.51%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
POWER 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.36%)
PPL 171.74 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.21%)
PRL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.02%)
SEARL 92.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.17%)
SSGC 40.83 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.67%)
SYM 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TELE 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
TPLP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TRG 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.05%)
WAVESAPP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.84%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,516 Increased By 159.7 (1.29%)
BR30 37,952 Increased By 532.7 (1.42%)
KSE100 116,901 Increased By 881 (0.76%)
KSE30 35,933 Increased By 326.2 (0.92%)
Apr 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf markets end mixed on tariff concerns

Reuters Published 17 Apr, 2025 06:43pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Thursday as uncertainties around U.S. tariff policies and fears of an economic slowdown remained top concerns for investors.

Traders are waiting for signs of progress on negotiations between U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration and its trading partners, including the ongoing trade talks with Japan. The direction of any potential discussions with China remains the biggest overhang.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index declined 0.7%, hit by a 0.5% fall in Al Rajhi Bank and a 2.1% decline in Saudi Arabian Mining Company.

The market could remain vulnerable to developments related to external factors, especially trade tensions, said George Pavel General Manager at Naga.com Middle East.

“However, the upcoming first-quarter earnings releases could potentially act as a catalyst, influencing market direction and possibly providing support.”

Dubai’s main share index reversed early losses to finish 0.2% higher, helped by a 6.8% jump in Parkin Company.

Investors were also digesting comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who warned of the risk of slowing growth and rising prices due to tariffs.

Major Gulf markets fall on trade war concerns

In Abu Dhabi, the index concluded flat.

According to Pavel, despite oil prices stabilizing somewhat after their recent decline, they remained at lower levels and provided only limited support to the market.

Oil prices rose to the highest in two weeks amid low liquidity ahead of the Easter holidays after the United States imposed new sanctions to curb Iranian oil exports, elevating supply concerns.

The Qatari index dropped 0.6%, with Qatar Islamic Bank losing 2.8%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index edged 0.1% higher, with Commercial International Bank rising 0.9%.

-----------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA    declined 0.7% to 11,553
 Abu Dhabi       was flat at 9,259
 Dubai           added 0.2% to 5,062
 QATAR           dropped 0.6% to 10,136
 EGYPT           gained 0.1% to 31,063
 BAHRAIN         was down 0.4% to 1,902
 OMAN            finished flat at 4,305
 KUWAIT          increased 0.6% to 8,420
-----------------------------------------
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets MENA Gulf Gulf stocks Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses Gulf Shares

Comments

200 characters

Gulf markets end mixed on tariff concerns

KSE-100 Index closes 881 points higher amid buying momentum

Russia removes Afghan Taliban from list of banned terrorist groups

Pakistan’s REER index clocks in at 101.62 in March 2025

Asian countries, including Pakistan, look to buy more US energy to offset trade imbalance

Govt to fully digitise economy: PM Shehbaz

Foreign minister Ishaq Dar to visit Kabul ‘within days’

Gold price per tola reaches Rs350,000 for first time in Pakistan

Pakistan, Hungary agree to lift visa requirement for Pakistani diplomatic passports

PM Shehbaz vows equal development for all provinces, launches Islamabad underpass project

Rupee posts marginal decline against US dollar

Read more stories