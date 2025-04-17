AIRLINK 183.77 Increased By ▲ 6.32 (3.56%)
BOP 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
CNERGY 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CPHL 96.44 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
FCCL 46.17 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.65%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.01%)
FLYNG 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.61%)
HUBC 143.44 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.1%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
MLCF 64.57 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (6.27%)
OGDC 214.08 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (1.12%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.65%)
PAEL 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.51%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
POWER 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.36%)
PPL 171.74 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.21%)
PRL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.02%)
SEARL 92.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.17%)
SSGC 40.83 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.67%)
SYM 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TELE 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
TPLP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TRG 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.05%)
WAVESAPP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.84%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,516 Increased By 159.7 (1.29%)
BR30 37,952 Increased By 532.7 (1.42%)
KSE100 116,901 Increased By 881 (0.76%)
KSE30 35,933 Increased By 326.2 (0.92%)
Apr 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Zelensky urges pressure on Russia to end war

AFP Published 17 Apr, 2025 06:20pm

KYIV, UKRAINE: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday urged “pressure” on Russia to end the three-year war as his top aides visited Paris for talks with US and EU officials on the conflict.

At least 10 people were reported killed and dozens wounded Thursday as Russia pounded Ukraine with drone strikes and shells.

“Russia uses every day and every night to kill. We must put pressure on the killers … to end this war and guarantee a lasting peace,” Zelensky said in a Telegram post.

Zelensky’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak said he had arrived to Paris with Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga and Defence Minister Rustem Umerov for talks with US, British, Germany and French officials – without saying with who.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy to Ukraine, are meeting French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday about crafting a ceasefire in Ukraine.

The meeting comes after a spate of deadly Russian air strikes on Ukrainian cities that has triggered outrage in Kyiv and Europe.

Rubio in Paris to meet Macron on Ukraine war

Zelensky’s office said his team in Paris will discuss “bringing peace to Ukraine.”

“Among other things, the parties will discuss ways to implement a full and unconditional ceasefire, the deployment of a multinational military contingent to ensure security, and the further development of Ukraine’s security architecture,” Ukraine’s presidency said in a statement.

The Kremlin dismissed the talks and accused Kyiv’s allies of wanting to drag out the war.

“Unfortunately we see from Europeans a focus on continuing the war,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, when asked about what he expected from the talks.

Russia launched a “massive” drone salvo overnight on the city of Dnipro that killed three and wounded more then 30, local governor Sergiy Lysak said.

Fires broke out at apartment blocks in the city after the attack.

Two more were killed in artillery strikes in Nikopol, down south from Dnipro, Lysak added, while local officials also reported fatalities in the frontline areas in the Donetsk and Kherson regions.

Russia’s army also claimed to have captured a small village in the eastern Donetsk region, where its troops have been grinding forward for months.

Russia Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Volodymyr Zelenskyy Russian missile strike Russian drone attack

Comments

200 characters

Zelensky urges pressure on Russia to end war

Buying returns to PSX as KSE-100 Index gains over 900 points

Asian countries, including Pakistan, look to buy more US energy to offset trade imbalance

Govt to fully digitise economy: PM Shehbaz

Foreign minister Ishaq Dar to visit Kabul ‘within days’

Gold price per tola reaches Rs350,000 for first time in Pakistan

Pakistan, Hungary agree to lift visa requirement for Pakistani diplomatic passports

PM Shehbaz vows equal development for all provinces, launches Islamabad underpass project

Rupee posts marginal decline against US dollar

Trump opposed a planned Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear sites, New York Times reports

Haleon Pakistan names Qawi Naseer as next CEO

Read more stories