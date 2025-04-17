AIRLINK 183.60 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (3.47%)
India’s Infosys misses fourth-quarter revenue estimates

Reuters Published 17 Apr, 2025 04:21pm

BENGALURU: Infosys on Thursday projected weak revenue growth for the fiscal year as ongoing softness in North America underscored tighter client budgets.

India’s second-largest firm said it expects revenue for the fiscal 2026 to grow of 0%-3%, below analysts’ expectations of a forecast of of 2-4%. Last year too, Infosys forecast downbeat revenue growth, which it upgraded during the year.

Revenue for the reported quarter rose 7.9% to 409.25 billion rupees ($4.79 billion)(USD) year-on-year, missing analyst estimates of 420.73 billion rupees, per data compiled by LSEG.

Infosys

