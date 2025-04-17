AIRLINK 183.60 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (3.47%)
King Charles III praises humanitarian workers in Easter message

AFP Published 17 Apr, 2025 02:29pm

LONDON: King Charles III on Thursday paid tribute to humanitarian workers who “risk their own lives” to protect others in war-torn countries, in a message broadcast to mark Easter.

“One of the puzzles of our humanity is how we are capable of both great cruelty and great kindness,” said the British monarch, who is also head of the Anglican Church, in a message published by Buckingham Palace.

“This paradox of human life runs through the Easter story and in the scenes that daily come before our eyes – at one moment, terrible images of human suffering and, in another, heroic acts in war-torn countries where humanitarians of every kind risk their own lives to protect the lives of others,” he added.

The king, who is still receiving weekly treatment for an unspecified cancer diagnosed in early 2024, and Queen Camilla are due to attend Maundy Thursday services at Durham Cathedral in north-east England, before attending a traditional Easter Mass in Windsor on Sunday.

The monarch is duty-bound to remain politically neutral, and did not mention any particular conflicts.

However, his message comes at a time when the number of humanitarian workers killed reached a record high of 280 in 2024, according to the UN, as conflict rages in Gaza, Sudan and Ukraine.

King Charles III shrugs off health scare to begin Italy visit

The king also stressed the similar duty of care for strangers demanded by Judaism, Islam, “in other religious traditions and in the hearts of all those who seek the good of others”.

“There are three virtues that the world still needs - faith, hope and love. And the greatest of these is love,” he added.

“It is with these timeless truths in my mind, and my heart, that I wish you all a blessed and peaceful Easter.”

