AIRLINK 179.50 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.16%)
BOP 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.98%)
CNERGY 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
CPHL 96.53 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.3%)
FCCL 46.39 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.13%)
FFL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
FLYNG 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.11%)
HUBC 143.00 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.79%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.13%)
KOSM 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
MLCF 63.78 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (4.97%)
OGDC 214.39 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.27%)
PACE 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
POWER 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.03%)
PPL 171.22 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (0.91%)
PRL 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.7%)
PTC 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.75%)
SEARL 94.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.41%)
SSGC 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.33%)
SYM 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TELE 7.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.9%)
TRG 66.82 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.3%)
WAVESAPP 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
BR100 12,551 Increased By 194.8 (1.58%)
BR30 37,936 Increased By 516.3 (1.38%)
KSE100 117,100 Increased By 1080.2 (0.93%)
KSE30 35,994 Increased By 388 (1.09%)
Santos forward Neymar leaves the pitch in tears due to thigh injury

Reuters Published 17 Apr, 2025 11:49am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Neymar’s injury woes continued on Wednesday when the Santos forward left the pitch in tears due to a left thigh problem in the first half of their 2-0 win over Atletico Mineiro in Brazil’s Serie A.

The 33-year-old sustained a serious knee injury in a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in October 2023 and has struggled to return to full fitness, though his recent form at Santos was rewarded with a call-up to the Brazil squad in March.

He had to pull out of that international squad due to a muscle injury and there was more misery when he limped off in the 34th minute clutching his left thigh on Wednesday.

Neymar in talks to leave Saudi team Al-Hilal: club source

“It’s still too early to give any definitive answer, we don’t have a diagnosis yet,” Santos coach Cesar Sampaio told reporters. “It’s a major loss in a match where everything we had planned was unfolding as expected.

“And that’s it, now we really have to pray that it’s not something that will keep him out for a long time.”

Brazil Neymar Uruguay Santos

