AIRLINK 179.50 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.16%)
BOP 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.98%)
CNERGY 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
CPHL 96.53 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.3%)
FCCL 46.39 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.13%)
FFL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
FLYNG 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.11%)
HUBC 143.00 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.79%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.13%)
KOSM 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
MLCF 63.78 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (4.97%)
OGDC 214.39 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.27%)
PACE 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
POWER 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.03%)
PPL 171.22 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (0.91%)
PRL 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.7%)
PTC 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.75%)
SEARL 94.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.41%)
SSGC 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.33%)
SYM 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TELE 7.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.9%)
TRG 66.82 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.3%)
WAVESAPP 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
BR100 12,551 Increased By 194.8 (1.58%)
BR30 37,936 Increased By 516.3 (1.38%)
KSE100 117,100 Increased By 1080.2 (0.93%)
KSE30 35,994 Increased By 388 (1.09%)
Apr 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India’s BluSmart, rival of Uber, suspends operations after co-founder probed

Reuters Published 17 Apr, 2025 11:41am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: Indian electric cab service BluSmart, seen as a rival to Uber, suspended services on Thursday, days after a market regulator’s investigation found a co-founder misused funds at an affiliate company and bought a luxury apartment with money allocated for electric vehicles.

BluSmart rode India’s clean energy boom but its sudden suspension puts the livelihood of thousands of drivers at risk. With more than 8,000 taxis, it set up charging hubs in cities like New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru to take on Uber and Ola, both ride-hailing services that largely use gasoline-powered fleets.

In an e-mail to customers on Thursday, BluSmart said: “We’ve decided to temporarily close bookings on the BluSmart app”, without giving any reasons.

Indian air taxi startup ePlane Co raises $14mn; eyes mid-2025 testing

Amid concerns expressed on social media about customer funds blocked in BluSmart wallets, the email said the company will only “initiate a refund within the next 90 days if services do not resume before then.”

BluSmart did not respond to Reuters queries. The company, backed by bp ventures, an arm of British oil giant BP, told Reuters in 2023 it had a 9% market share in New Delhi.

India’s market regulator this week barred brothers Anmol and Puneet Jaggi from the stock market and ordered a forensic investigation of their listed solar energy company in Mumbai, Gensol, which used to procure electric vehicles and then lease them for the ride-hailing service.

Anmol Jaggi is one of several co-founders of BluSmart, and the managing director of Gensol.

There is “a complete breakdown of internal controls and corporate governance norms in Gensol … the fund diversion primarily occurred in the context of electric vehicle (EV) purchases intended for leasing to a related party,” the market regulator said in its order this week.

“Funds availed by Gensol as loans for procuring EVs were, through layered transactions, partly utilised for buying a high-end apartment in The Camellias, DLF,” it added, referring to one of India’s most expensive luxury apartment complexes.

Gensol has said it will comply with market regulator’s directives.

uber Indian BluSmart electric cab Ola

Comments

200 characters

India’s BluSmart, rival of Uber, suspends operations after co-founder probed

Asian countries, including Pakistan, look to buy more US energy to offset trade imbalance

Buying returns to PSX as KSE-100 Index gains over 1,100 points

Trump opposed a planned Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear sites, New York Times reports

Issue of stuck 1,200 Iranian trucks: summary to revise barter trade policy with Iran on the cards

Haleon Pakistan names Qawi Naseer as next CEO

Rightsizing: govt decides to axe 30,968 posts

Intra-day update: Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Revised terms rejected: Nepra hiring firm to conduct Halmore’s forensic audit

SRO 592(1)/2025 attracts criticism from steel sector

Pre-suspension notices to taxpayers perturb PTBA

Read more stories