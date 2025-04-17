South Korean shares slightly higher as central bank holds rates

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares slip after Nvidia curbs

South Korean shares traded slightly higher on Thursday, as the central bank held interest rates steady, in line with market expectations.

The won cut losses slightly to 1,418.9 soon after the central bank’s rate announcement.

The benchmark KOSPI was up 8.98 points, or 0.37%, at 2,456.41 as of 0053 GMT.

The Bank of Korea left its policy interest rate unchanged, a move markets see as aiding a wobbly won as Washington’s attempts to reorder global trade threaten to severely hurt economic growth.

Investor focus is on US tariff policies, which are also likely to be a main topic at Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong’s press conference due to be held at 0210 GMT.

Most index heavyweights rose, including chipmakers, automakers, biopharmaceutical manufacturers and steel producers.

Out of the total 928 traded issues, 531 shares advanced, while 334 declined.

Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 101.1 billion won ($71.12 million).

The won was quoted at 1,420.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.30% lower than its previous close at 1,415.8. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 point to 107.61.