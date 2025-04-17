AIRLINK 179.06 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (0.91%)
BOP 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.16%)
CNERGY 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
CPHL 96.78 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.56%)
FCCL 46.45 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (3.27%)
FFL 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 28.37 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.65%)
HUBC 143.00 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.79%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.13%)
KOSM 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 63.98 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (5.3%)
OGDC 214.40 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.28%)
PACE 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 46.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.99%)
PIAHCLA 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 10.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.03%)
PPL 171.00 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (0.78%)
PRL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.84%)
PTC 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.75%)
SEARL 94.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.41%)
SSGC 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.58%)
SYM 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
TRG 66.98 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.55%)
WAVESAPP 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
BR100 12,544 Increased By 187.4 (1.52%)
BR30 37,942 Increased By 522.4 (1.4%)
KSE100 117,204 Increased By 1184.3 (1.02%)
KSE30 36,031 Increased By 424.7 (1.19%)
Apr 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan slips on tariff woes

Reuters Published 17 Apr, 2025 10:37am

HONG KONG: China’s yuan fell against the US dollar on Thursday, as trade frictions between the world’s two biggest economies showed no signs of easing.

By 0250 GMT, the yuan was 0.15% lower at 7.3086 to the dollar, 106 pips lower than the previous late session close, and not far from an 18-year trough of 7.3518 hit last Thursday.

The offshore yuan traded at 7.309 yuan per dollar, down about 0.12% in Asian trade. China’s foreign ministry said on Thursday the country will pay no attention if the United States continues to play the “tariff numbers game”.

This comes after the White House outlined how China faces tariffs of up to 245% due to its retaliatory actions. The yuan is down 0.7% against the dollar this month, under rising pressure from higher US trade levies.

The yuan’s slide also comes amid broad US dollar weakness.

The dollar index stood at 99.5 on Thursday, and was set to notch a loss for the fourth week in a row as confidence in the dollar has waned amid the Trump administration’s trade policy chaos.

“I think Beijing may want to signal to the US its protests on tariffs, and currency weakening is one way of doing it,” said Tai Hui, APAC chief market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

“That said, I think China will still approach this with a lot of care and caution” to contain capital flight risks and trade negotiation with non-US trade partners, he added.

China’s yuan steady

“I’m not that bearish on the yuan, especially if the dollar is depreciating.”

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.2085 per dollar, 998 pips firmer than a Reuters’ estimate.

The PBOC has slightly loosened its grip on the currency since last week by allowing official guidance to weaken past the key threshold of 7.2.

However, it still came in much stronger than market projections, which traders interpreted as an official attempt to keep the yuan steady while allowing some flexibility to counteract tariff shocks.

Based on Monday’s official guidance, the yuan is allowed to drop as far as 7.3527.

Chinese government 10-year bond yields fell 0.1 basis point to 1.64%.

The yield on similar US government benchmark debt was 4.3%.

Yuan China yuan

Comments

200 characters

China’s yuan slips on tariff woes

Asian countries, including Pakistan, look to buy more US energy to offset trade imbalance

Buying returns to PSX as KSE-100 Index gains over 1,100 points

Trump opposed a planned Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear sites, New York Times reports

Issue of stuck 1,200 Iranian trucks: summary to revise barter trade policy with Iran on the cards

Haleon Pakistan names Qawi Naseer as next CEO

Rightsizing: govt decides to axe 30,968 posts

Intra-day update: Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Revised terms rejected: Nepra hiring firm to conduct Halmore’s forensic audit

SRO 592(1)/2025 attracts criticism from steel sector

Pre-suspension notices to taxpayers perturb PTBA

Read more stories