AIRLINK 179.00 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (0.87%)
BOP 11.37 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.34%)
CNERGY 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
CPHL 96.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.48%)
FCCL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.16%)
FFL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
FLYNG 28.37 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.65%)
HUBC 143.00 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.79%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.13%)
KOSM 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 63.78 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (4.97%)
OGDC 214.50 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (1.32%)
PACE 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PAEL 47.10 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.31%)
PIAHCLA 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
POWER 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.11%)
PPL 171.70 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (1.19%)
PRL 34.73 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.64%)
PTC 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.8%)
SEARL 94.46 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.48%)
SSGC 40.20 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.08%)
SYM 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
TRG 66.80 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.27%)
WAVESAPP 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
BR100 12,544 Increased By 187.8 (1.52%)
BR30 37,899 Increased By 479.2 (1.28%)
KSE100 117,183 Increased By 1162.4 (1%)
KSE30 36,026 Increased By 419.2 (1.18%)
Apr 17, 2025
Markets

Hong Kong stocks rise, led by property and tech shares

Reuters Published 17 Apr, 2025 10:36am

SHANGHAI: Hong Kong shares rose on Thursday, led by property, tech and chip stocks, while investors awaited more cues on Sino-US trade tensions. China equities were broadly steady.

Hong Kong stocks drop on trade war anxiety, China inches higher

  • Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng rose 1.6%. China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index was flat by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.2%.

  • Property shares traded onshore and offshore surged nearly 3% each, after China’s premier urged unlocking real estate market potential and new home prices stabilised in March.

  • Tech majors traded in Hong Kong rose 2.3%, reversing some losses from the previous day after the United States restricted Nvidia chip sales to China.

  • China will pay no attention if the US continues to play the “tariff numbers game”, China’s foreign ministry said on Thursday, after the White House outlined how China faces tariffs of up to 245% due to its retaliatory actions.

  • “US and China are stuck in an unprecedented, and expensive, game of chicken, and it seems both sides are unwilling to back down,” said Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura.

  • “We expect tensions between these two mega economies to worsen significantly, especially as China has been making large strides in high-tech sectors, including AI and robotics,” Lu said.

  • China’s semiconductor shares were up 1%, as investors braced for the results from Taiwan’s TSMC due later in the day to show further evidence of the wide-ranging uncertainty in the chip industry spurred by US President Donald Trump’s trade policies.

  • Chip giant SMIC rose 3.4%.

  • Investors are also awaiting a press conference scheduled for Monday, where regulators are expected to outline their plan for “expanding opening-up of the service-sector”.

China and Hong Kong shares

