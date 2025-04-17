AIRLINK 177.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-1.61%)
BOP 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
CNERGY 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
CPHL 96.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.17 (-4.15%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.13%)
FFL 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
FLYNG 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
HUBC 141.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.99%)
KOSM 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
MLCF 60.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.84%)
OGDC 211.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-1.22%)
PACE 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.7%)
PAEL 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.73%)
PIAHCLA 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.22%)
POWER 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.71%)
PPL 169.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.75%)
PRL 34.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-4.19%)
PTC 22.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.75%)
SEARL 94.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.13%)
SSGC 39.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.8%)
SYM 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.8%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
TPLP 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
TRG 65.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.86%)
WAVESAPP 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.2%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,356 Decreased By -124.5 (-1%)
BR30 37,420 Decreased By -588 (-1.55%)
KSE100 116,020 Decreased By -755.4 (-0.65%)
KSE30 35,606 Decreased By -242.8 (-0.68%)
Apr 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-17

World Bank urges developing states to lower tariffs, focus on regional trade

Reuters Published 17 Apr, 2025 05:42am

WASHINGTON: World Bank President Ajay Banga urged developing countries on Wednesday to liberalize trade, saying many maintained higher tariffs than advanced economies and lowering them could offset the risk of reciprocal import taxes. Banga told reporters that global uncertainty - triggered in recent

months by US tariffs and retaliatory measures announced by China and other countries - was contributing to a more cautious business and economic environment.

He said the impact would vary country by country, but that global growth is expected to slow from the level forecast several months ago.

Banga gave no specific forecast.

In January, the global development bank forecast flat global economic growth of 2.7% in 2025 and 2026, the same as in 2024, and warned that developing economies now faced their weakest long-term growth outlook in 25 years.

At the time, it warned that US across-the-board tariffs of 10% could reduce already lackluster global growth in 2025 by 0.3 percentage points if America’s trading partners retaliated with tariffs of their own.

US President Donald Trump has upended the global trading system by imposing a new baseline 10% US tariff on goods from all economies, and higher rates for some countries, although those have been paused for 90 days to allow negotiations.

Banga said countries should negotiate and engage in dialogue on trade issues, noting there was also untapped potential in deeper regional integration for developing countries.

“Countries need to care about negotiating and dialogue. It’s going to be really important in this phase, and the quicker we do it, the better that will be,” he said.

Countries should also work with willing partners to keep regional and bilateral trade flowing, he added.

Banga acknowledged that trade tensions were dampening businesses’ appetite for investment but said it was unclear how long the current paralysis would endure.

“I don’t know how to predict how long it takes to get out, because most of this is caused by the current discussion on trade. If you get to good resolutions through that negotiation that I’m encouraging … then I think you could get through this relatively quickly.”

Banga also said the World Bank had long argued that higher tariffs create friction that leads to reduced transparency and growth. “This is not a new discussion,” he added.

World Bank Taxes FBR global economy developing countries US tariffs Ajay Banga US trade tariffs World Bank and Pakistan global tariffs reciprocal tariffs

Comments

200 characters

World Bank urges developing states to lower tariffs, focus on regional trade

Pakistan may buy more cotton, soybean from US

Issue of stuck 1,200 Iranian trucks: Summary to revise barter trade policy with Iran on the cards

Rightsizing: govt decides to axe 30,968 posts

PM lauds China’s role in IMF deal

Pleas against transfer of judges: federation submits reply

Revised terms rejected: Nepra hiring firm to conduct Halmore’s forensic audit

Libya boat tragedy: PM declares war on human traffickers

Move aims at facilitating businesses: KE agrees to share FCAs projections with regulator

SRO 592(1)/2025 attracts criticism from steel sector

Pre-suspension notices to taxpayers perturb PTBA

Read more stories