QUETTA/MASTUNG: The Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal) has announced the end of its 20-day sit-in at Lak Pass, Mastung, but pledged to continue its protest in the form of rallies across different districts.

BNP-Mengal leader, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, stated that although the sit-in has been called off, the protest would continue. He said that instead of the sit-in, rallies would now be held across various districts.