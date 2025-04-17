ZU confers 1230 degrees to graduating students

KARACHI: Ziauddin University (ZU) awarded 1230 degrees to the graduating students for various disciplines at the Convocation 2025, held here at the Education City.

These degrees were conferred upon graduates from a diverse range of disciplines, including Medicine, Dental Surgery, Pharm D, Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Physical Education Health and Sports Science, Medical Technology, Biomedical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Software Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Biotechnology, Business Administration, Electrical Engineering Technology, Biomedical Engineering Technology, Management & Technology, Data Science, Communication & Media Studies, Digital Media Marketing, Audiology & Speech Language Therapy, Nursing (BSN and Post-RN BScN), Law, Clinical Psychology, English Studies, Human Nutrition & Dietetics, Eastern Medicine & Surgery, B.Ed (Hons) Elementary.

The ceremony also honoured postgraduate candidates with their MS, MD, MPhil, and PhD degrees.

Addressing as a chief guest, Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister of Sindh urged the students to remain rooted in purpose and service. “Strive not only for personal success but to uplift communities, contribute to the nation, and create a meaningful impact.”

In his address, Dr Asim Hussain, Chancellor said that Ziauddin University holds the distinct honour of being the first academic institution established in Education City, a vision that materialised after over two decades of consistent effort and commitment to educational advancement.

In his welcome address, Prof Dr Abbas Zafar, Acting Vice Chancellor, spotlighted university’s academic excellence, announcing that ZU’s Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC) secured a top-tier position on the HEC Research & Innovation scorecard – 7th among all universities in Pakistan, 2nd among private universities, and 1st among medical universities in Pakistan.

On this occasion, Murad Ali Shah inaugurated the Cyclotron facility installed at Ziauddin University’s Link Road campus, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, boasting a myriad of features, functions, and advantages. It helps in cancer treatment, medical imaging, and research.

Additionally, the facility’s precision imaging capabilities enable accurate diagnosis and treatment planning, thereby enhancing patient outcomes and improving the delivery of healthcare.

The cyclotron facility would not be limited to operating solely in Karachi but would extend its benefits to other parts of Pakistan, as well.

