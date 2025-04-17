AIRLINK 177.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-1.61%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-17

Sustainable Development Goals: UN official reiterates commitment to back Pakistan

Naveed Butt Published 17 Apr, 2025 05:42am

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations Resident Coordinator Mohamed Yahya expressed the United Nations’ strong commitment to supporting Government of Pakistan in bridging its financing gap to accelerate progress toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He stated this during a call-on with Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal in his office, Wednesday.

“The United Nations stands ready to work hand-in-hand with the Government to help mobilize resources and technical expertise needed to achieve the SDGs.

We understand the significant financing challenges many countries face, and we are committed to ensuring that no one is left behind.

Our joint focus is not only on financing, but also on strengthening national systems to deliver lasting development results,“ said Yahya.

Iqbal welcomed the offer and reaffirmed the government’s dedication to the SDG agenda. “We deeply appreciate the UN’s continued support. Pakistan is working tirelessly to achieve the SDGs, with a strong emphasis on critical goals such as improving food security and reducing child stunting,” the minister stated.

“These are priorities in our national development strategy, and we believe that with enhanced collaboration and financial support, we can make faster progress.”

During the meeting, Iqbal emphasised that food insecurity continues to be a major obstacle to children’s development and the country’s progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). “Currently, 38 percent of children in Pakistan are stunted due to food insecurity — this is not just a health crisis but a developmental emergency,” the minister stated.

“Countries across our region successfully tackled this issue more than 30 years ago. We are significantly behind and must treat this as an urgent national priority.”

The minister’s remarks underscored the need for intensified efforts and partnerships to address malnutrition and food insecurity, particularly among children and vulnerable populations. Stunting not only affects a child’s physical and cognitive growth, but also hinders their ability to contribute meaningfully to society in the long term.

The United Nations welcomed the minister’s call to action and reaffirmed its readiness to support Pakistan in mobilising resources and expertise to accelerate progress on nutrition and related SDG targets.

The meeting was attended by relevant officers of Planning Commission including Member Social Sector Saima Bashir and Chief SDGs Aly Kemal.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Comments

