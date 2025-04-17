AIRLINK 177.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-1.61%)
‘Punjabi Culture Day’ celebrations from today

Recorder Report Published April 17, 2025 Updated April 17, 2025 07:18am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari, has announced that a three-day celebrations of “Punjabi Culture Day” is commencing across Punjab from Thursday (today).

The main event will be held at Alhamra Arts Council Lahore, where Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will participate as the chief guest and address the participants. The event aims to highlight the rich cultural heritage of Punjab and reconnect the people with their roots.

The three-day festivities will include traditional Punjabi music, dance performances, handicrafts exhibitions, a food festival, and various other cultural activities. The Alhamra Arts Council has been transformed into a vibrant representation of Punjabi culture to provide an immersive experience for visitors.

Azma Bokhari added that all aspects of Punjabi culture will be showcased practically and engagingly, especially to introduce the younger generation to their cultural roots. A key highlight of the event is that entry is completely free for the public. Those wishing to attend the events can register through Alhamra’s official website, Facebook page, or other social media platforms.

The Punjab government invites all citizens to actively participate in this historical and cultural celebration and join in honouring the province’s proud cultural legacy.

