Alleged Wapda action against Mastikhel: PAC meeting ends abruptly following protest of members

ISLAMABAD: A session of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was abruptly ended following members’ protest against alleged retaliation against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sanaullah Mastikhel, who had questioned the appointment of a retired lieutenant general as chairman Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) during the meeting held on Tuesday.

Sanaullah Mastikhel accused the WAPDA of retaliating against him for questioning the inflated cost of the Dasu hydropower project.

In a media talk after the meeting, Mastikhel said that he had questioned Wapda Chairman Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (retired) during the previous day’s session about discrepancies in the Dasu hydropower project’s cost. “Why a project worth Rs4 billion was completed for Rs36 billion,” he said, adding that he had also raised concerns about Ghani’s appointment.

He alleged that electricity meters were removed from his house and his relatives’ houses late at night for asking questions. “Not only were meters removed, but threats were also made to demolish buildings,” he added.

According to PAC Chairman Junaid Akbar, following Mastikhel’s remarks, officials from the power department removed electricity meters and transformers from his village residence late at night. “Revenue officials even arrived to demolish his home and plaza,” Akbar claimed.

All committee members from the government and the opposition united in condemnation.

Hina Rabbani Khar said if this was the reaction to raising questions might be they should consider doing something else.

Lawmakers Naveed Qamar, Afnanullah, and Saleem Mandviwalla also condemned the actions, with Mandviwalla proposing that no future PAC meetings be held until accountability was ensured.

Mastikhel stood firm, stating: “Our only crime is that we are guardians of the public’s money. We want this country to function according to the Constitution, and institutions to operate within their legal boundaries.”

PAC Chairman Junaid Akbar confirmed that the committee will now summon the Secretary for Energy and the Chief of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) to explain the incident.

A letter will also be sent to the Speaker of the National Assembly seeking intervention.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025