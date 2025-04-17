AIRLINK 178.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.59%)
BOP 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
CNERGY 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
CPHL 97.30 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.1%)
FCCL 45.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.38%)
FFL 15.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
FLYNG 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
HUBC 142.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.26%)
HUMNL 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
MLCF 62.30 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.53%)
OGDC 213.01 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.62%)
PACE 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PAEL 46.90 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.88%)
PIAHCLA 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.2%)
PPL 170.49 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.48%)
PRL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.84%)
PTC 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
SEARL 94.65 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.68%)
SSGC 40.22 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.13%)
SYM 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
TPLP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
TRG 67.10 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.73%)
WAVESAPP 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
YOUW 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.11%)
BR100 12,430 Increased By 73.2 (0.59%)
BR30 37,718 Increased By 298.5 (0.8%)
KSE100 116,516 Increased By 496.2 (0.43%)
KSE30 35,762 Increased By 155.2 (0.44%)
Apr 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-17

Alleged Wapda action against Mastikhel: PAC meeting ends abruptly following protest of members

Recorder Report Published April 17, 2025 Updated April 17, 2025 07:55am

ISLAMABAD: A session of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was abruptly ended following members’ protest against alleged retaliation against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sanaullah Mastikhel, who had questioned the appointment of a retired lieutenant general as chairman Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) during the meeting held on Tuesday.

Sanaullah Mastikhel accused the WAPDA of retaliating against him for questioning the inflated cost of the Dasu hydropower project.

In a media talk after the meeting, Mastikhel said that he had questioned Wapda Chairman Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (retired) during the previous day’s session about discrepancies in the Dasu hydropower project’s cost. “Why a project worth Rs4 billion was completed for Rs36 billion,” he said, adding that he had also raised concerns about Ghani’s appointment.

He alleged that electricity meters were removed from his house and his relatives’ houses late at night for asking questions. “Not only were meters removed, but threats were also made to demolish buildings,” he added.

According to PAC Chairman Junaid Akbar, following Mastikhel’s remarks, officials from the power department removed electricity meters and transformers from his village residence late at night. “Revenue officials even arrived to demolish his home and plaza,” Akbar claimed.

All committee members from the government and the opposition united in condemnation.

Hina Rabbani Khar said if this was the reaction to raising questions might be they should consider doing something else.

Lawmakers Naveed Qamar, Afnanullah, and Saleem Mandviwalla also condemned the actions, with Mandviwalla proposing that no future PAC meetings be held until accountability was ensured.

Mastikhel stood firm, stating: “Our only crime is that we are guardians of the public’s money. We want this country to function according to the Constitution, and institutions to operate within their legal boundaries.”

PAC Chairman Junaid Akbar confirmed that the committee will now summon the Secretary for Energy and the Chief of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) to explain the incident.

A letter will also be sent to the Speaker of the National Assembly seeking intervention.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Wapda Public Accounts Committee Junaid Akbar Sanaullah Mastikhel

Comments

200 characters

Alleged Wapda action against Mastikhel: PAC meeting ends abruptly following protest of members

Asian countries, including Pakistan, look to buy more US energy to offset trade imbalance

Issue of stuck 1,200 Iranian trucks: summary to revise barter trade policy with Iran on the cards

Rightsizing: govt decides to axe 30,968 posts

PM lauds China’s role in IMF deal

Pleas against transfer of judges: federation submits reply

Revised terms rejected: Nepra hiring firm to conduct Halmore’s forensic audit

Libya boat tragedy: PM declares war on human traffickers

Move aims at facilitating businesses: KE agrees to share FCAs projections with regulator

SRO 592(1)/2025 attracts criticism from steel sector

Pre-suspension notices to taxpayers perturb PTBA

Read more stories