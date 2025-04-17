Naval chief inaugurates new block at PNS Darmaan Jah Hospital

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy has inaugurated a newly constructed, state-of-the-art block at PNS Darmaan Jah Hospital in Ormara to further enhance medical services for residents of the coastal belt of Balochistan.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf graced the inauguration ceremony as the chief guest.

The newly built block is equipped with modern facilities including an advanced operation theatre complex, intensive care unit (ICU), gynaecology unit, paediatrics department, and a neonatal ICU.

Speaking on the occasion, the naval chief reiterated that PNS DarmaanJah would continue to serve the local population with modern healthcare facilities.

He emphasised that the Pakistan Navy remains committed to utilising all available resources for the well-being of coastal communities alongside the defence of maritime frontiers.

The ceremony was attended by senior civil and military officials as well as prominent local dignitaries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025