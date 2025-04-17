AIRLINK 178.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.65%)
BOP 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
CNERGY 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
CPHL 97.10 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.89%)
FCCL 45.44 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.02%)
FFL 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
FLYNG 27.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
HUBC 142.50 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.44%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
KOSM 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
MLCF 62.25 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.45%)
OGDC 213.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.61%)
PACE 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 47.03 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.16%)
PIAHCLA 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.2%)
PPL 170.59 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.54%)
PRL 34.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.99%)
PTC 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
SEARL 94.59 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.62%)
SSGC 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.96%)
SYM 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TELE 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TPLP 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TRG 66.77 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.23%)
WAVESAPP 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.11%)
BR100 12,360 Increased By 3.9 (0.03%)
BR30 37,492 Increased By 72.2 (0.19%)
KSE100 116,426 Increased By 406 (0.35%)
KSE30 35,729 Increased By 123 (0.35%)
Apr 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-17

Naval chief inaugurates new block at PNS Darmaan Jah Hospital

Nuzhat Nazar Published April 17, 2025 Updated April 17, 2025 08:07am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy has inaugurated a newly constructed, state-of-the-art block at PNS Darmaan Jah Hospital in Ormara to further enhance medical services for residents of the coastal belt of Balochistan.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf graced the inauguration ceremony as the chief guest.

The newly built block is equipped with modern facilities including an advanced operation theatre complex, intensive care unit (ICU), gynaecology unit, paediatrics department, and a neonatal ICU.

Speaking on the occasion, the naval chief reiterated that PNS DarmaanJah would continue to serve the local population with modern healthcare facilities.

He emphasised that the Pakistan Navy remains committed to utilising all available resources for the well-being of coastal communities alongside the defence of maritime frontiers.

The ceremony was attended by senior civil and military officials as well as prominent local dignitaries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

pakistan navy Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf PNS Darmaan Jah Hospital

Comments

200 characters

Naval chief inaugurates new block at PNS Darmaan Jah Hospital

Asian countries, including Pakistan, look to buy more US energy to offset trade imbalance

Issue of stuck 1,200 Iranian trucks: summary to revise barter trade policy with Iran on the cards

Rightsizing: govt decides to axe 30,968 posts

PM lauds China’s role in IMF deal

Pleas against transfer of judges: federation submits reply

Revised terms rejected: Nepra hiring firm to conduct Halmore’s forensic audit

Libya boat tragedy: PM declares war on human traffickers

Move aims at facilitating businesses: KE agrees to share FCAs projections with regulator

SRO 592(1)/2025 attracts criticism from steel sector

Pre-suspension notices to taxpayers perturb PTBA

Read more stories