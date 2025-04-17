AIRLINK 178.68 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (0.69%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-17

‘One patient, one ID’ project: Ministry moves Nadra for finalisation of MR number

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published April 17, 2025 Updated April 17, 2025 08:11am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations has reached out to National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) for finalisation of Medical Record (MR) number to implement “One Patient, One ID” project.

Federal Minister for National Health Services and Regulations Dr Mustafa Kamal in this connection Wednesday held a meeting with Chairman Nadra, Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar.

Kamal said “The national identity card number will now serve as the MR number.”

“There is no comprehensive data available on patients’ medical history in Pakistan’s health system,” said Minister Kamal. “We are introducing a single MR number across Pakistan,” he said. “The national identity card number will now serve as the MR number,” said Kamal. “It must be noted that Nadra is Pakistan’s largest data bank,” he said. “Under this system, access to a patient’s medical record from anywhere in Pakistan at any time will be possible,” said Kamal.

“The Ministry of Health and Nadra will work together to deliver healthcare services to people’s doorsteps,” he said. “Through telemedicine, doctors and medicines will be brought to patients’ doorsteps,” said Kamal. “Utilising modern technology is the need of the hour,” he said.

“Due to increasing population and pressure on medical services, healthcare centres are under stress,” said Mustafa Kamal. “Seventy percent of people go to large hospitals for treatment instead of visiting basic health units,” said Kamal. “Every possible step will be taken to provide quality healthcare services to the public,” said Kamal.

“Promoting digital health can make the health system more effective and sustainable,” he said. “This is the time to move beyond traditional methods and include digital health in our policies,” said Mustafa Kamal.

