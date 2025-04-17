AIRLINK 178.68 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (0.69%)
KATI, UAE CG discuss strengthening trade ties

Recorder Report Published April 17, 2025 Updated April 17, 2025 07:52am

KARACHI: President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Junaid Naqi, met with the Consul General of the United Arab Emirates in Karachi, Dr Bakheet Ateeq Al-Remeithi, to discuss strengthening bilateral trade and promoting transparency in business practices between Pakistan and the UAE.

During the meeting, both leaders agreed on the need to enhance the existing economic cooperation between the two countries.

Junaid Naqi stressed the importance of promoting formal trade channels to ensure transparency in financial transactions and to build greater investor confidence. He further highlighted the potential for significant growth in trade volume between Pakistan and the UAE, noting that such progress would require adherence to ethical business practices and international standards by stakeholders on both sides. “We want Pakistani traders to use formal avenues for trade so that Pakistan’s global image improves and investors feel more secure,” Naqi said.

UAE Consul General Dr Al-Remeithi reassured the Pakistani business community of the UAE’s commitment to supporting Pakistani investors. He emphasised the urgent need to establish a formal and transparent trade framework to foster long-term economic collaboration.

The meeting concluded with a mutual understanding to explore new trade opportunities, facilitate exchange of business delegations, and organise joint commercial events aimed at giving fresh momentum to bilateral economic relations. Both sides also agreed to initiate joint efforts in the near future to boost trade between Pakistan and the UAE.

