Judges from other high courts to IHC: IHCBA decides to withdraw plea challenging transfer

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA), Wednesday, decided to withdraw its petition filed in the Supreme Court challenging the transfer of judges from other high courts to the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

IHCBA President Wajid Gillani and Secretary Manzoor Jajja in this regard issued an authority letter to formally request the withdrawal of the petition. Advocate on-Record Anees Muhammad Shehzad has been authorised to carry out the withdrawal.

The withdrawal application stated; “In the executive body meeting held under the chair of IHCBA President Gillani, it was decided that the IHCBA would withdraw the petition as the matter is related to the seniority of the judges while the judges have already filed their cases before the apex court.” They said that the IHCBA is not an affected party and the cabinet members have emphasised that since it is a constitutional matter and it would be resolved by the constitutional institutions. Therefore, they decided to withdraw the said petition.

The petition was originally filed in February by the outgoing IHCBA president, Riasat Ali Azad, against the appointment of judges from other high courts to the IHC. However, the current bar leadership has reportedly found no formal record authorising the previous cabinet to file the petition on behalf of the association.

