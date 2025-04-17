AIRLINK 178.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.59%)
Hungary’s minister due today

Recorder Report Published April 17, 2025 Updated April 17, 2025 08:13am

ISLAMABAD: On the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary PéterSzijjártó, will undertake an official visit to Pakistan on 17 April 2025.

Foreign Minister Szijjártó will be accompanied by a high-level business delegation to explore business opportunities in Pakistan.

Besides one-on-one meeting, Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Dar will have delegation-level talks with Foreign Minister Szijjártó. Deepening collaboration in economic, trade, energy and investment sectors is the focus of the two governments.

During the visit, memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and an Agreement on Cooperation in the fields of Culture (2025-2027), Archaeology and Cultural Heritage, and the Abolition of Visas for holders of Diplomatic Passports will be signed.

Foreign Minister Szijjártó will also interact with other dignitaries.

This would be Szijjártó’s second visit to Pakistan, aimed at lending positive impetus to enhanced bilateral cooperation and mutually rewarding economic partnership.

Pakistan attaches high importance to bilateral relations with Hungary, which have gained strength due to regular high-level exchanges and commonality of views on regional and international issues. This year marks 60th year of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. An important hallmark of strong bilateral relations has been Hungarian oil and gas company MOL’s successful investment in Pakistan since 1999.

