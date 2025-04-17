AIRLINK 178.58 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.64%)
BOP 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
CNERGY 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CPHL 97.70 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.52%)
FCCL 45.57 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.31%)
FFL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
FLYNG 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
HUBC 142.35 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.33%)
HUMNL 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
KOSM 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
MLCF 62.20 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (2.37%)
OGDC 213.10 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (0.66%)
PACE 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
PIAHCLA 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.2%)
PPL 170.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.37%)
PRL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.84%)
PTC 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
SEARL 94.85 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.89%)
SSGC 40.23 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.16%)
SYM 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
TRG 66.99 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.56%)
WAVESAPP 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
YOUW 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.11%)
BR100 12,425 Increased By 68.3 (0.55%)
BR30 37,733 Increased By 313.2 (0.84%)
KSE100 116,424 Increased By 403.6 (0.35%)
KSE30 35,723 Increased By 116.6 (0.33%)
Apr 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-17

‘Pakistan’s connectivity gap represents deeper national capability divide’

Nuzhat Nazar Published April 17, 2025 Updated April 17, 2025 08:16am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s connectivity gap is not just a matter of missing telecom infrastructure—it represents a deeper national capability divide, said Aamir Ibrahim, CEO Jazz, Chairman Mobilink Bank, and Group Executive Committee Member VEON, during the 8th Leaders in Islamabad Business Summit, 2025.

Speaking at the summit’s inaugural session, titled, “Navigating the Unknown,” Ibrahim described the smartphone as the greatest equaliser of the modern era—bridging gaps across income levels, geography, and gender. He emphasised that nearly 30 percent of the country’s population lacks access to 4G, 11 percent cannot make even a basic 2G call, and only two percent have access to broadband services.

“Pakistan is one of the most spectrum-starved countries in the world,” he noted, pointing out that this shortage, along with one of the highest tax rates on internet usage—15 per cent withholding tax and 19.5 per cent GST—seriously hinders digital expansion.

Criticising internal inefficiencies rather than external factors, Ibrahim called for shared responsibility among the government, investors, and telecom operators. “The smartphone is the remote control of our lives. We must have the courage to hold each other accountable to bridge this digital divide.”

Highlighting Pakistan’s sluggish digital adoption, he noted that only five percent of retail payments are digital, despite the availability of infrastructure such as RAAST, digital banks, and NADRA’s identity database. In contrast, countries such as Sweden and Australia have over 90 percent digital payment rates and minimal undocumented economies.

He proposed practical steps including the issuance of a CNIC, mobile phone, and bank account to every citizen at the age of 18 to establish a lifelong digital identity. Ibrahim also advocated for cost-effective payment solutions, such as RAAST-enabled QR codes, instead of costly POS terminals.

“There is no reason every shop can’t have a QR code. We must reduce GST and broaden the tax base. Let’s stop waiting for global serenity and start changing what we can,” he concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Aamir Ibrahim Veon CEO Jazz Leaders in Islamabad Business Summit Pakistan connectivity gap

Comments

200 characters

‘Pakistan’s connectivity gap represents deeper national capability divide’

Asian countries, including Pakistan, look to buy more US energy to offset trade imbalance

Issue of stuck 1,200 Iranian trucks: summary to revise barter trade policy with Iran on the cards

Rightsizing: govt decides to axe 30,968 posts

PM lauds China’s role in IMF deal

Pleas against transfer of judges: federation submits reply

Revised terms rejected: Nepra hiring firm to conduct Halmore’s forensic audit

Libya boat tragedy: PM declares war on human traffickers

Move aims at facilitating businesses: KE agrees to share FCAs projections with regulator

SRO 592(1)/2025 attracts criticism from steel sector

Pre-suspension notices to taxpayers perturb PTBA

Read more stories