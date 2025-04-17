‘Pakistan’s connectivity gap represents deeper national capability divide’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s connectivity gap is not just a matter of missing telecom infrastructure—it represents a deeper national capability divide, said Aamir Ibrahim, CEO Jazz, Chairman Mobilink Bank, and Group Executive Committee Member VEON, during the 8th Leaders in Islamabad Business Summit, 2025.

Speaking at the summit’s inaugural session, titled, “Navigating the Unknown,” Ibrahim described the smartphone as the greatest equaliser of the modern era—bridging gaps across income levels, geography, and gender. He emphasised that nearly 30 percent of the country’s population lacks access to 4G, 11 percent cannot make even a basic 2G call, and only two percent have access to broadband services.

“Pakistan is one of the most spectrum-starved countries in the world,” he noted, pointing out that this shortage, along with one of the highest tax rates on internet usage—15 per cent withholding tax and 19.5 per cent GST—seriously hinders digital expansion.

Criticising internal inefficiencies rather than external factors, Ibrahim called for shared responsibility among the government, investors, and telecom operators. “The smartphone is the remote control of our lives. We must have the courage to hold each other accountable to bridge this digital divide.”

Highlighting Pakistan’s sluggish digital adoption, he noted that only five percent of retail payments are digital, despite the availability of infrastructure such as RAAST, digital banks, and NADRA’s identity database. In contrast, countries such as Sweden and Australia have over 90 percent digital payment rates and minimal undocumented economies.

He proposed practical steps including the issuance of a CNIC, mobile phone, and bank account to every citizen at the age of 18 to establish a lifelong digital identity. Ibrahim also advocated for cost-effective payment solutions, such as RAAST-enabled QR codes, instead of costly POS terminals.

“There is no reason every shop can’t have a QR code. We must reduce GST and broaden the tax base. Let’s stop waiting for global serenity and start changing what we can,” he concluded.

