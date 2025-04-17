CJCSC discusses regional security with UAE officials

RAWALPINDI: General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), who is on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), called on Mohammed Fadal Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence, UAE and Lieutenant General Issa Saif Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces and Dr Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary General of Tawazun Council. CJCSC also visited Tawazun Industrial Park and witnessed different manufacturing facilities.

During separately-held meetings, the discussions focused on regional security environment and strengthening of bilateral defence cooperation.

The civil and military leadership of UAE appreciated the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and lauded their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

