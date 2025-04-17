AIRLINK 178.68 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (0.69%)
BOP 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
CNERGY 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CPHL 97.70 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.52%)
FCCL 45.57 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.31%)
FFL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
FLYNG 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
HUBC 142.40 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.37%)
HUMNL 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
KOSM 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
MLCF 62.20 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (2.37%)
OGDC 213.10 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (0.66%)
PACE 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PAEL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
PIAHCLA 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.2%)
PPL 170.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.37%)
PRL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.84%)
PTC 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
SEARL 94.85 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.89%)
SSGC 40.23 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.16%)
SYM 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
TRG 66.99 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.56%)
WAVESAPP 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
YOUW 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.11%)
BR100 12,425 Increased By 68.3 (0.55%)
BR30 37,733 Increased By 313.2 (0.84%)
KSE100 116,490 Increased By 470.1 (0.41%)
KSE30 35,739 Increased By 132.6 (0.37%)
Apr 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-17

CJCSC discusses regional security with UAE officials

Press Release Published April 17, 2025 Updated April 17, 2025 08:25am

RAWALPINDI: General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), who is on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), called on Mohammed Fadal Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence, UAE and Lieutenant General Issa Saif Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces and Dr Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary General of Tawazun Council. CJCSC also visited Tawazun Industrial Park and witnessed different manufacturing facilities.

During separately-held meetings, the discussions focused on regional security environment and strengthening of bilateral defence cooperation.

The civil and military leadership of UAE appreciated the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and lauded their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

CJCSC regional security General Sahir Shamshad Mirza Pakistan and UAE UAE officials

Comments

200 characters

CJCSC discusses regional security with UAE officials

Asian countries, including Pakistan, look to buy more US energy to offset trade imbalance

Issue of stuck 1,200 Iranian trucks: summary to revise barter trade policy with Iran on the cards

Rightsizing: govt decides to axe 30,968 posts

PM lauds China’s role in IMF deal

Pleas against transfer of judges: federation submits reply

Revised terms rejected: Nepra hiring firm to conduct Halmore’s forensic audit

Libya boat tragedy: PM declares war on human traffickers

Move aims at facilitating businesses: KE agrees to share FCAs projections with regulator

SRO 592(1)/2025 attracts criticism from steel sector

Pre-suspension notices to taxpayers perturb PTBA

Read more stories