Selective buying on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the current cotton prices in Sindh and Punjab is in between Rs 15,500 and Rs 17,500 per maund, depending on quality and payment.

Nearly, 200 bales of Halani, 354 bales of Rani pur were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund and 400 bales of RD 86 were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund (payment condition).

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,900 per maund. Polyester fiber was traded at Rs 346 per kilogram.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025