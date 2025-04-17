AIRLINK 178.58 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.64%)
BOP 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
CNERGY 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
CPHL 97.30 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.1%)
FCCL 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.16%)
FFL 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FLYNG 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
HUBC 142.35 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.33%)
HUMNL 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
MLCF 62.20 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (2.37%)
OGDC 213.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.61%)
PACE 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
PIAHCLA 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
POWER 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.2%)
PPL 170.32 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.38%)
PRL 34.84 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.96%)
PTC 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
SEARL 94.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.73%)
SSGC 40.17 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.01%)
SYM 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
TRG 66.75 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.2%)
WAVESAPP 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.97%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.11%)
BR100 12,425 Increased By 68.3 (0.55%)
BR30 37,733 Increased By 313.2 (0.84%)
KSE100 116,430 Increased By 409.6 (0.35%)
KSE30 35,729 Increased By 122.7 (0.34%)
Apr 17, 2025
Markets Print 2025-04-17

Gold surges to historic highs

Recorder Report Published April 17, 2025 Updated April 17, 2025 08:28am

KARACHI: Gold prices, both locally and globally soared to new record levels on Wednesday, as bullish trend pushed global market above $3,300 per ounce, traders said.

Following a mammoth gain of Rs8,600 and Rs7,373, gold set fresh historic high of Rs348,300 per tola and Rs298,353 per 10 grams, respectively, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association said.

The international market witnessed a strong bull run, pushing gold bullion prices to a new record high of $3,310 per ounce with an increase of $86. Silver also edged higher, reaching $33 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices also posted an increase by Rs63 and Rs54, reaching Rs3460 per tola and Rs2966 per 10 grams, separately, according to the association.

Open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association.









