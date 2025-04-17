Gold surges to historic highs

KARACHI: Gold prices, both locally and globally soared to new record levels on Wednesday, as bullish trend pushed global market above $3,300 per ounce, traders said.

Following a mammoth gain of Rs8,600 and Rs7,373, gold set fresh historic high of Rs348,300 per tola and Rs298,353 per 10 grams, respectively, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association said.

The international market witnessed a strong bull run, pushing gold bullion prices to a new record high of $3,310 per ounce with an increase of $86. Silver also edged higher, reaching $33 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices also posted an increase by Rs63 and Rs54, reaching Rs3460 per tola and Rs2966 per 10 grams, separately, according to the association.

Open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association.

