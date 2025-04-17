AIRLINK 178.98 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.86%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-17

SCO’s SG due today

Recorder Report Published April 17, 2025 Updated April 17, 2025 08:29am

ISLAMABAD: At the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar, the secretary general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Nurlan Yermekbayev, will visit Pakistan on 17-18 April 2025.

He will be heading a delegation comprising officials from the SCO Secretariat in Beijing.

During his stay, the secretary general will have meetings with the deputy prime minister and foreign minister, minister of commerce and foreign secretary. He will visit National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI). He will also speak at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) and engage with business leaders, entrepreneurs and media persons.

