Dar for equal access across LoC

ISLAMABAD: Referring to the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar has called for equal access across the Line of Control.

He also urged the UN Security Council (UNSC) to respect its resolutions on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

DPM/FM Dar stated this while speaking at the closing session of the Peacekeeping Ministerial Preparatory Meeting—co-hosted by Pakistan and the Republic of Korea in Islamabad on Tuesday.

He also called for a robust and technology-driven approach to modernise UN peacekeeping operations, emphasising stronger multilateral cooperation to address contemporary global security challenges.

The DPM/FM highlighted the need for credible accountability to protect peacekeepers and counter disinformation, non-state threats, and technological disruptions.

He also paid rich tribute to over 4,400 peacekeepers who have lost their lives—including 181 Pakistanis. Dar reiterated Pakistan’s 60-year commitment to UN peacekeeping, with over 235,000 troops having served in 48 missions.

“UN Peacekeeping must embrace technological transformation,” Dar said. He suggested to various proposals such as the use of UAVs, counter-IED systems, and simulation-based training discussed during the two-day event. “Only credible deterrence will protect our peacekeepers.”

He highlighted seven guiding principles for revitalising peacekeeping, including stronger political backing from the UN Security Council, realistic mandates, adequate resources, and enhanced regional partnerships, such as those with the African Union and OIC.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025