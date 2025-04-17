Pakistan charts sustainable future at ‘Leaders in Islamabad Business Summit’s’ 8th Edition

ISLAMABAD: Day 1 of the 8th Edition of Pakistan’s biggest corporate event, Leaders. In Islamabad Business Summit (LIIBS), commenced at a local hotel. Under the theme Navigating the Unknown, the Summit convened a bespoke gathering of leaders from both the public and the private sector, who confronted the critical challenges of rapidly evolving ecosystems and forged pathways toward powerful solutions.

Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Founder & Chairman, Nutshell Group & Pakistan’s former Minister for Investment, opened the day with a compelling welcome address highlighting the dual challenge of unprecedented economic and environmental uncertainty and way forward for the desired transformation.

He stated, “National prosperity hinges on pioneering sustainable solutions. All ecosystems, whether natural or that of workspaces, need reframing of ecological and financial understanding of indigenous resourcing including that of overseas Pakistanis, as cornerstones of Pakistan’s future economic competitiveness.”

Amir Shehzad, Chairman, Unity Foods Limited, and co-host of the Summit opened his welcoming keynote with a spotlight on evolving trade routes and ticking climate clock for Pakistan to revolutionize its approach. “At today’s global crossroads, Pakistan’s defining journey requires political stability with clear, consistent policies for investors, to chart the course forward. Climate change remains the greatest challenge, demanding unified public-private action rather than mere reaction. Our future depends on transforming vulnerability into opportunity through deliberate, panoramic thinking.”

The inaugural session comprised motivating addresses and significant takeaways; Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Federal Minister for IT & Telecom, said, “The digital transformation of Pakistan rests on three foundational pillars: connectivity that reaches every village and household, enablement that equips our citizens with necessary tools and infrastructure, and literacy that empowers them to harness technology’s full potential.”

Aisha Humera Chaudhary, Secretary, Ministry of Climate Change & Environmental Coordina-tion, stated, “Climate challenge requires transition into real commitments on the ground, inspiring local action. Our ministry is committed to action-driven climate policy - cross-sector collaboration is our mandate.”

Faisal Karim Kundi, Governor, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, concluded, “Local action matters most – KPK is historically and potentially one of the richest lands. An empowered KPK is working to ensure that its unmatched potential becomes a resource for best regional connectivity for Pakistan. A gateway for the past will now be the bridge to the future.”

Senator Dr. Musadik Malik, Federal Minister for Climate Change & Environmental Coordina-tion, in his Keynote Address, stated, “We must reclaim and restore nature; move from ambition to execution - climate goals demand urgent fulfillment.”

In the session titled Forging the Future, three powerful conversations took place. Muhammad Ali, Federal Minister & Advisor to the Prime Minister on Privatization, was joined by Saquib Ahmad, Managing Director, SAP Pakistan, Iraq, Afghanistan & Bahrain. Ali emphasized, “Pakistan’s potential remains untapped due to the disconnect between opportunity and investment. With government footprint exceeding private sector involvement, we lack the accountability that comes from having skin in the game. The solution is clear: we must meaningfully engage the private sector to bridge this systemic gap.” Saquib added, “Data-driven governance is key to sustainability - SAP is ready to partner with Pakistan on this transformation.”

Dr. Ishrat Husain, N.I., H.I., Author, Economist, former Federal Minister & Governor, State Bank of Pakistan, shared, “Tariff escalation and trade war, accompanied by the paralysis of the World Trade Organization, and the dissolution of the USAID, have created an atmosphere where developing countries are striving to find their feet on the ground.”

In a conversation moderated by Mosharraf Zaidi, Founder, Tabadlab, while speaking on Forging the Future, Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat, N. I., Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (2016-2019), emphasized on the importance of AI and data centers. “Pakistan must build quality AI labs and educate their youth with the right knowledge. Individuals fade away but systems and institutions last longer.”

Justice Ayesha Malik, Judge, Supreme Court of Pakistan, emphasizing on inclusion, said, “When it comes to law-making, what we are missing is a narrative. We must include the voices and stories of women to give them justice.”

Amongst prominent keynotes, Yousaf Hussain, President, Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce & Industry (OICCI), shared, “Transforming uncertainty into advantage is imperative for Pakistan. True navigation requires genuine collaboration across sectors. Our goal must shift from mere survival to performance excellence.”

