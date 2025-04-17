CM hosts grand dinner for ECO delegation

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif hosted a grand dinner last evening in the honor of a delegation from ECO (Economic Cooperation Organization) countries. Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb and Minister for Agriculture Ashiq Hussain Kirmani warmly received the delegation.

The dinner was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Ahmad Raza Sarwar, Director General Walled City Authority Kamran Lashari, and Secretary Tourism Fareed Ahmed Tarar. The guests were served traditional and delicious Lahori cuisine which was highly appreciated by the delegation. They expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality.

Earlier, the ambassadors from ECO countries visited historic sites including Delhi Gate, Gali Surjan Singh, and Wazir Khan Mosque. The delegation was received with royal protocol by DG Walled City Kamran Lashari. Special refreshment was also arranged for the guests at the mosque.

The ambassadors praised the Mughal architecture, the preservation efforts, and declared the visit to the Shahi Hamam a memorable experience. They recognized the cultural beauty and historic charm of Lahore’s streets as a true representation of Pakistan’s identity.

On this occasion, Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb said that hosting international delegations reflects Punjab’s cultural identity. Through the promotion of culture and tourism, Punjab is being introduced at the global level.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025