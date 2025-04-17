AIRLINK 177.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-1.61%)
BOP 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
CNERGY 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
CPHL 96.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.17 (-4.15%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.13%)
FFL 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
FLYNG 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
HUBC 141.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.99%)
KOSM 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
MLCF 60.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.84%)
OGDC 211.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-1.22%)
PACE 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.7%)
PAEL 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.73%)
PIAHCLA 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.22%)
POWER 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.71%)
PPL 169.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.75%)
PRL 34.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-4.19%)
PTC 22.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.75%)
SEARL 94.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.13%)
SSGC 39.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.8%)
SYM 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.8%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
TPLP 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
TRG 65.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.86%)
WAVESAPP 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.2%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,356 Decreased By -124.5 (-1%)
BR30 37,420 Decreased By -588 (-1.55%)
KSE100 116,020 Decreased By -755.4 (-0.65%)
KSE30 35,606 Decreased By -242.8 (-0.68%)
Apr 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-17

Funds worth Rs15bn approved: CM announces ‘unique’ package for wheat farmers

Recorder Report Published 17 Apr, 2025 05:42am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced the first unique, exemplary and unprecedented package in the history of the province for the wheat farmers in Punjab under which funds worth Rs 15 billion have been approved for 550,000 wheat farmers directly under the Wheat Support Fund.

The wheat farmers will be given direct financial support through Kisan Card.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also announced exemption from paying irrigation/fixed tax for the wheat farmers during current year. Under the package of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, free storage Electronic Warehouse Receipt (EWR) facility will be provided for four months to protect wheat from climate change effects and farmers from market pressure.

It has been decided to implement Electronic Warehouse Receipt (EWR) system in the province. The farmers storing wheat under the EWR system will get an electronic receipt. Within 24 hours, this receipt can be given to the bank to obtain a loan up to 70 percent of the total cost.

It has also been decided to pay a markup of loans obtained from the Bank of Punjab (BoP) up to Rs 100 billion to flour mills and green licence holders for wheat purchase. It has further been decided to immediately seek approval from the cabinet for immediate and mandatory purchase of wheat by flour mills and green licence holders. Wheat storage up to 25 percent of the total storage capacity has been made mandatory.

It was decided to contact the federal government for the export of wheat and wheat products. The BoP will provide financing to the private sector for the renovation and construction of warehouses for wheat storage.

The Punjab government will pay a markup of Rs 5 billion to provide storage facilities to the wheat farmers. The ban on transportation of wheat and flour at provincial and district borders has been lifted.

The Chief Minister has expressed her firm resolve that she will not let farmers suffer any loss. She said, “Farmers are our brothers, we stand with them and will remain so. If any farmer has cultivated wheat, then he will get full compensation for it.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Maryam Nawaz Sharif wheat farmers

Comments

200 characters

Funds worth Rs15bn approved: CM announces ‘unique’ package for wheat farmers

Pakistan may buy more cotton, soybean from US

Issue of stuck 1,200 Iranian trucks: Summary to revise barter trade policy with Iran on the cards

Rightsizing: govt decides to axe 30,968 posts

PM lauds China’s role in IMF deal

Pleas against transfer of judges: federation submits reply

Revised terms rejected: Nepra hiring firm to conduct Halmore’s forensic audit

Libya boat tragedy: PM declares war on human traffickers

Move aims at facilitating businesses: KE agrees to share FCAs projections with regulator

SRO 592(1)/2025 attracts criticism from steel sector

Pre-suspension notices to taxpayers perturb PTBA

Read more stories