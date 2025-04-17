Funds worth Rs15bn approved: CM announces ‘unique’ package for wheat farmers

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced the first unique, exemplary and unprecedented package in the history of the province for the wheat farmers in Punjab under which funds worth Rs 15 billion have been approved for 550,000 wheat farmers directly under the Wheat Support Fund.

The wheat farmers will be given direct financial support through Kisan Card.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also announced exemption from paying irrigation/fixed tax for the wheat farmers during current year. Under the package of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, free storage Electronic Warehouse Receipt (EWR) facility will be provided for four months to protect wheat from climate change effects and farmers from market pressure.

It has been decided to implement Electronic Warehouse Receipt (EWR) system in the province. The farmers storing wheat under the EWR system will get an electronic receipt. Within 24 hours, this receipt can be given to the bank to obtain a loan up to 70 percent of the total cost.

It has also been decided to pay a markup of loans obtained from the Bank of Punjab (BoP) up to Rs 100 billion to flour mills and green licence holders for wheat purchase. It has further been decided to immediately seek approval from the cabinet for immediate and mandatory purchase of wheat by flour mills and green licence holders. Wheat storage up to 25 percent of the total storage capacity has been made mandatory.

It was decided to contact the federal government for the export of wheat and wheat products. The BoP will provide financing to the private sector for the renovation and construction of warehouses for wheat storage.

The Punjab government will pay a markup of Rs 5 billion to provide storage facilities to the wheat farmers. The ban on transportation of wheat and flour at provincial and district borders has been lifted.

The Chief Minister has expressed her firm resolve that she will not let farmers suffer any loss. She said, “Farmers are our brothers, we stand with them and will remain so. If any farmer has cultivated wheat, then he will get full compensation for it.”

