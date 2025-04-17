Punjab CM launches first-ever ‘Environment Protection Force’

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has laid the foundation stone of Pakistan’s first-ever and unique Environment Protection Squad.

The Chief Minister also attended the first passing out parade of the Environment Protection Force.

She launched the ‘Environmental Approval Management System and Emission Testing System’ for vehicles. After going through checking under the Emission Test System, the CM also got affixed the first ETS sticker to her vehicle. She also hoisted the flag of the Environment Protection Authority.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb shed detailed light on the initiatives of the Environment Protection Force and informed about the EMS system. The e-bike squad of the Environment Protection Force will work as an eco-friendly unit. The Green Squad will work for anti-plastic campaign, dust and dengue control in the urban areas. The Blue Squad of the Environment Protection Force will strive to protect water bodies. The Black Squad will work against vehicle fuel testing and toxic fumes.

The Red Squad of the Environment Protection Force will work to prevent harmful substances in the industrial areas and hospitals. The Hawk Eye Squad will conduct environmental surveillance with 360-degree live camera vehicles and 11 thermal drones that can see in the dark. A special Urban Patrolling and Vigilance Squad will work to prevent environmental hazards. The Brick Kiln Squad of the Environment Protection Force will monitor brick kilns on 8 special double cabin vehicles. The Anti-Plastic and Dust Squad will work to eliminate plastic and dust pollution.

The Point Source Pollution Monitoring Squad will monitor environmental pollutants. A strict check will be kept on air quality in the relevant areas through a Mobile Air Quality Monitoring Station. The Chief Minister, after the ceremony, went to the young recruits of the Environment Protection Force and appreciated them.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025