AIRLINK 177.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-1.61%)
BOP 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
CNERGY 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
CPHL 96.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.17 (-4.15%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.13%)
FFL 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
FLYNG 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
HUBC 141.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.99%)
KOSM 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
MLCF 60.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.84%)
OGDC 211.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-1.22%)
PACE 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.7%)
PAEL 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.73%)
PIAHCLA 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.22%)
POWER 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.71%)
PPL 169.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.75%)
PRL 34.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-4.19%)
PTC 22.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.75%)
SEARL 94.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.13%)
SSGC 39.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.8%)
SYM 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.8%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
TPLP 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
TRG 65.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.86%)
WAVESAPP 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.2%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,356 Decreased By -124.5 (-1%)
BR30 37,420 Decreased By -588 (-1.55%)
KSE100 116,020 Decreased By -755.4 (-0.65%)
KSE30 35,606 Decreased By -242.8 (-0.68%)
Apr 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-04-17

PARTLY FACETIOUS: If you cook nihari you can’t expect quick results?

Anjum Ibrahim Published April 17, 2025 Updated April 17, 2025 06:12am

“I am not sure President Zardari is well enough to revisit his focus on occupation of constitutional offices as opposed to heading ministries and….”

“You mean because he is obviously ailing and appears extremely frail and…”

“No, good heavens, no.”

“I don’t understand – I thought it was a good policy to get as many constitutional offices as he could possibly get which would mean he could disassociate the party from flawed policy decisions…”

“Flawed?”

“Irrespective of low inflation and 16 billion-dollar worth of rollovers from friendly countries poverty levels have reached a high of nearly 44 percent and this is going to definitely have a negative impact on the electorate’s determination of which party to vote for in future and…”

“I thought Sindh is still firmly in the palm of his hand.”

“Yes, but you know what I mean.”

“No, actually, I don’t.”

“Well, all I can say is that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has placed the gun on President Zardari’s shoulder and fired twice that I know of, maybe more….”

“Hmmm, you reckon if Nawaz Sharif had gone the Zardari sahib route, Shahbaz Sharif would not have fired from Zardari saheb’s shoulders?”

“Absolutely not.”

“Anyway Shahbaz Sharif is not a hunter, he has no guns, shoes from Italy and suits from the UK maybe, but no guns.”

“You being facetious?”

“I wouldn’t dare.”

“I will let that pass anyway if you recall the Cholistan Green Initiative envisaging four canals that the Sindh government is now opposing and the raise in the petroleum levy through a presidential ordinance is not going down too well with the electorate and….”

“Hey this President gave up his powers to block the Prime Minister’s…”

“Indeed but doesn’t the party need to revisit its policy to occupy constitutional positions and leave the executive to others.”

“Well, that is still cooking.”

“Under a rather slow burner.”

“Hey, if you cook nihari you can’t expect quick results.”

“True.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: If you cook nihari you can’t expect quick results?

Pakistan may buy more cotton, soybean from US

Issue of stuck 1,200 Iranian trucks: Summary to revise barter trade policy with Iran on the cards

Rightsizing: govt decides to axe 30,968 posts

PM lauds China’s role in IMF deal

Pleas against transfer of judges: federation submits reply

Revised terms rejected: Nepra hiring firm to conduct Halmore’s forensic audit

Libya boat tragedy: PM declares war on human traffickers

Move aims at facilitating businesses: KE agrees to share FCAs projections with regulator

SRO 592(1)/2025 attracts criticism from steel sector

Pre-suspension notices to taxpayers perturb PTBA

Read more stories