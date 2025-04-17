Petrol and HSD: Govt to raise PL beyond permitted limit

ISLAMABAD: The federal government decided to raise petroleum levy (PL) on petrol by Rs8.02 per litre and high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs7.01 per litre from permitted limit of PL at Rs70 per litre for fortnightly review of petroleum products starting April 16, 2025.

The government decided not to pass the decline in petrol price of Rs8.93 per litre and Rs7.73 per litre on HSD to the general public but to adjust in taxes and exchange rate.

Average of Platts with incidentals and duty on petrol has been reduced from Rs161.04 to Rs152.11 per litre or Rs8.93 per litre. Pakistan State Oil (PSO) exchange rate has been increased to Rs1.09 per litre against zero rate allowed in previous fortnightly review on March 29. The ex-refinery rate has reduced from Rs161.03 to Rs153.21 or Rs7.83 per litre reduction. IFEM has been reduced by 20 paisa from Rs7.09 to Rs6.89 per litre.

Average of Platts with incidentals and duty on HSD has been reduced from Rs168.13 to Rs160.40 per litre or Rs7.73 per litre. Pakistan State Oil (PSO) exchange rate has been increased to Rs1.01 per litre against zero rate allowed in previous fortnightly review on March 29. The ex-refinery rate has reduced from Rs168.13 to Rs161.41 or Rs6.72 per litre reduction. IFEM has been reduced by 41 paisa from Rs4 to Rs3.59 per litre.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025