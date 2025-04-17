Jinnah Medical Complex: PM says will personally monitor construction

ISLAMABAD: Insisting on full transparency at every stage of the high-stakes project, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said he would personally oversee the construction of a state-of-the-art Jinnah Medical Complex in the federal capital.

The prime minister while chairing a review meeting, stressed that the state-of-the-art health facility would be equipped with advanced medical research and healthcare services to benefit the wider region.

He ordered that consultants and contractors be hired through international tenders for the design, supervision, and construction phases.

The Minister for Health officials briefed the prime minister on the project’s progress, informing him that the PC-I is near finalisation in consultation with stakeholders.

An initial amount of Rs3.5 billion has already been transferred to a dedicated trust fund.

According to the government, the new facility, spread over 600 kanals, will feature more than 1,000 beds and nine centres of excellence.

Separately, in a meeting with Health Minister Mustafa Kamal, the prime minister directed the Ministry of National Health Services and Coordination to expedite the project, calling it a critical step toward strengthening Islamabad’s healthcare infrastructure.

Kamal briefed the prime minister on ongoing health sector initiatives and proposed measures to improve services in federally administered hospitals.

He also updated the premier on the national polio eradication campaign.

Sharif underscored the importance of sustained monitoring to ensure the campaign’s success, reaffirming the government’s commitment to enhancing public healthcare across the country.

This is pertinent to mention that the planned Jinnah Medical Complex was launched by Prime Minister Sharif in July 2024 with the goal of providing modern healthcare facilities to deserving patients across Pakistan.

The medical complex being constructed in Sector H-16 of Islamabad, will offer free treatment, featuring specialised departments for heart, kidney, lung, and cancer diseases, as well as emergency services and air ambulance support for remote areas.

The project was launched under PM Sharif’s leadership, with the Aga Khan University (AKU), Karachi – a renowned institution known for its excellence in education, healthcare, and research – is providing technical consultancy for the master plan at no cost.

