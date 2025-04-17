Special representative Sadiq reaches Kabul to attend JCC meeting

KABUL: Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Sadiq Khan arrived in Kabul on Wednesday to attend the Joint Coordination Committee meeting.

He was accompanied by the officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other concerned officials.

Pak-Afghan trade, transit trade and other matters of mutual interest would come under discussion at the meeting.

Before the JCC meeting, Head of Mission Ubaid Ur Rehman Nizamani, conducted an important meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs Mullah Amir Khan Muttaqi.

Zabihullah Mujahid, chief spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), confirmed the meeting on his X account.

Mujahid wrote it would be the seventh JCC meeting, with previous sessions held by Islamabad and Kabul alternatively.

The discussions are expected to focus on resolving issues related to the situation on the Durand Line and improving facilities for the citizens of both countries.

The development follows the arrival of the Pakistani delegation, led by Sadiq Khan, in Kabul earlier in the morning.

Also on Wednesday, Afghan Consul General in Peshawar Hafiz Muhibullah Shakir said that the time had come for the return of Afghans living in Pakistan to their homeland.

Addressing a press conference in Peshawar, Shakir said that Afghans left their country and migrated to Pakistan for the sake of Islam.

The Consul General Mohibullah expressed gratitude to Pakistan for hosting Afghan citizens for four decades, allowing them to benefit from education, business, and employment opportunities.

He emphasized the importance of returning to Afghanistan to contribute to the country’s development, noting that Afghanistan is now free from foreign military presence and is experiencing peace and stability.

Regarding women’s education, he stated that there are no restrictions on education in Afghanistan, but the educational system is under review to create a safe environment for women.

He announced that 76,000 Afghan refugees have already returned, urging others to prepare for their repatriation.

“Here they worked hard and achieved success in their businesses. But now the time had come for them to return to Afghanistan. We spent a good time in Pakistan. We have no complaints,” he said, adding, “But Afghanistan is our country. And those going back will face no difficulty.”

He concluded by acknowledging the cooperation Afghan refugees received in Pakistan and affirmed that the leaders of Afghanistan stand with their people, assuring that there is no cause for concern.