Unlocking country’s true potential: OICCI proposes ‘economic execution plan’

KARACHI: Yousaf Hussain, President of the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), Wednesday called for a comprehensive National Economic Execution Plan to unlock Pakistan’s true potential.

While speaking at a high-level economic forum on “Navigating the Unknown,” and representing over 200 leading multinational companies operating in Pakistan, he urged the government and national stakeholders to commit to a unified, future-ready economic execution strategy driven by planning, technocratic leadership, and collaboration.

He also called for the creation of a comprehensive National Economic Execution Plan integrating trade, industry, fiscal, energy, and human development policies-each led by experts and aligned under a single national economic framework.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s youth bulge and geo-economic positioning as strategic assets that must be leveraged through skills development, export diversification, and regional trade integration. He also emphasized the full inclusion of women and digital transformation as critical enablers of economic progress.

“Multinational companies operating in Pakistan are not just investors-they are centres of excellence and engines of innovation,” Hussain said and urged the government to engage the industry players in private sector early as partners-in planning and delivery, while improving ease of doing business and building a credible national investment narrative.

“This is Pakistan’s decisive decade-we must stop managing crises and start designing the future,” he concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025