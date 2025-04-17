AIRLINK 177.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-1.61%)
BOP 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
CNERGY 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
CPHL 96.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.17 (-4.15%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.13%)
FFL 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
FLYNG 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
HUBC 141.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.99%)
KOSM 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
MLCF 60.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.84%)
OGDC 211.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-1.22%)
PACE 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.7%)
PAEL 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.73%)
PIAHCLA 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.22%)
POWER 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.71%)
PPL 169.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.75%)
PRL 34.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-4.19%)
PTC 22.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.75%)
SEARL 94.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.13%)
SSGC 39.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.8%)
SYM 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.8%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
TPLP 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
TRG 65.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.86%)
WAVESAPP 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.2%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,356 Decreased By -124.5 (-1%)
BR30 37,420 Decreased By -588 (-1.55%)
KSE100 116,020 Decreased By -755.4 (-0.65%)
KSE30 35,606 Decreased By -242.8 (-0.68%)
Apr 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-17

Unlocking country’s true potential: OICCI proposes ‘economic execution plan’

Recorder Report Published 17 Apr, 2025 05:42am

KARACHI: Yousaf Hussain, President of the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), Wednesday called for a comprehensive National Economic Execution Plan to unlock Pakistan’s true potential.

While speaking at a high-level economic forum on “Navigating the Unknown,” and representing over 200 leading multinational companies operating in Pakistan, he urged the government and national stakeholders to commit to a unified, future-ready economic execution strategy driven by planning, technocratic leadership, and collaboration.

He also called for the creation of a comprehensive National Economic Execution Plan integrating trade, industry, fiscal, energy, and human development policies-each led by experts and aligned under a single national economic framework.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s youth bulge and geo-economic positioning as strategic assets that must be leveraged through skills development, export diversification, and regional trade integration. He also emphasized the full inclusion of women and digital transformation as critical enablers of economic progress.

“Multinational companies operating in Pakistan are not just investors-they are centres of excellence and engines of innovation,” Hussain said and urged the government to engage the industry players in private sector early as partners-in planning and delivery, while improving ease of doing business and building a credible national investment narrative.

“This is Pakistan’s decisive decade-we must stop managing crises and start designing the future,” he concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

OICCI Yousaf Hussain

Comments

200 characters

Unlocking country’s true potential: OICCI proposes ‘economic execution plan’

Pakistan may buy more cotton, soybean from US

Issue of stuck 1,200 Iranian trucks: Summary to revise barter trade policy with Iran on the cards

Rightsizing: govt decides to axe 30,968 posts

PM lauds China’s role in IMF deal

Pleas against transfer of judges: federation submits reply

Revised terms rejected: Nepra hiring firm to conduct Halmore’s forensic audit

Libya boat tragedy: PM declares war on human traffickers

Move aims at facilitating businesses: KE agrees to share FCAs projections with regulator

SRO 592(1)/2025 attracts criticism from steel sector

Pre-suspension notices to taxpayers perturb PTBA

Read more stories